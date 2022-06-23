Call of Duty Warzone Season 4: Sequencer grenade explained and how to obtain it

Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard is now live. The fourth season, called Mercenaries of Fortune, aims to shake the current Warzone meta with a brand new map, weapons, perks, and items. The season brings an all-new piece of equipment to Warzone, called the Sequencer grenade.

The Sequencer grenade is not something to miss out on if players want to secure a victory. Here's everything players need to know about the new addition and how to get a hold of it.

The new Sequencer grenade in Call of Duty Warzone detailed

The Sequencer grenade is all set to be part of the new meta that comes with Call of Duty Warzone season 4. The grenade is designed to disorient the opponent by scrambling their HUD and distorting incoming audio like an EMP.

Aside from this, the grenade will also play 'The Numbers' sequence on the screen upon impact, providing little to no chance of surviving when hit with it. The grenade looks to be very effective during gunfights, and players would not want to be on the receiving end of this grenade.

Warzone does come with other types of equipment and perks that would provide the means to counter this powerful new tool. The trophy system allows players to destroy incoming projectiles and should counter this grenade very effectively.

Another way to counter the Sequencer grenade is by equipping the Battle Hardened perk in a loadout. This leads to a reduced effect duration if the player is hit with the grenade. An immediate counter to the nade is by injecting oneself with a Stim, clearing both audio and visual effects.

How to get the Sequencer grenade in Warzone

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



The Black Market Run Contract will give operators a chance to get their hands on off-market loot by completing the contract.



Full #FortunesKeep will have two major features that could introduce new tactics for #Warzone victory.The Black Market Run Contract will give operators a chance to get their hands on off-market loot by completing the contract.Full #CODBlog intel here: bit.ly/S4NewUpdates #FortunesKeep will have two major features that could introduce new tactics for #Warzone victory. The Black Market Run Contract will give operators a chance to get their hands on off-market loot by completing the contract. 🔗 Full #CODBlog intel here: bit.ly/S4NewUpdates https://t.co/vh5Rzrd4jq

While the new Sequencer grenade cannot be equipped as part of the player’s custom loadout, it can only be earned or obtained in a standard game of Fortune’s Keep Resurgence. The new season brings a brand new Black Market Buy Station, allowing players to redeem this grenade for $500.

The new Black Market Supply Run Contract allows players and their squad to look for hidden Black Market Buy Stations located somewhere within Fortune's Keep. Upon accepting the contract, players will need to navigate the map as a golden circle appears on the map, signifying the vague location of the buy station. A special audio queue also plays from the buy station and is audible when players are in close proximity to it.

This grenade is only available in Fortune's Keep at the moment. Whether this item makes its way to other Warzone maps as an equippable loadout item or from supply boxes and floor loot remains to be seen.

The fourth season of Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard is live now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far