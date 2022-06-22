Call of Duty Season 4 brings Black Market Supply Run Contract and Cash Extraction event to Warzone

The new season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard launches on June 22, 2022 and with that comes tons of new content for the titles. High Moon Studios and Activision have worked together to bring a whole new map to Call of Duty: Warzone called ‘Fortune’s Keep’. The season also brings new game modes, perks, weapons, operators and map updates to the Caldera.

While the new map, Fortune’s Keep, is designed with the intention of fast-paced high octane Resurgence gameplay, Call of Duty is adding two new features to Warzone that players will be able to witness in Fortune’s Keep when season 4 goes live. These include the new Black Market Supply Run Contract and the Cash Extraction event.

Black Market Supply Run Contract and Cash Extraction event comes to Call of Duty: Warzone

The new Black Market Buy Station will bring game-changing items (Image via Activision)

The new Black Market Supply Run Contract is a different take on two separate features that currently exist in Warzone: the contract and supply drops. This allows Call of Duty to bring a unique black-and-gold buy station into Fortune’s Keep.

Items on the buy station won’t be cheap and hence a public event will occur numerous times throughout a standard game of Fortune’s Keep Resurgence. This would allow players and their squad to stock up on cash for Black Market and other resources.

Black Market Supply Run Contract

The Black Market Run Contract will give operators a chance to get their hands on off-market loot by completing the contract.



Designed to introduce powerful new weapons to mid and late-game, players might encounter this Contract that, once accepted, will drop a Black Market Supply Station on Fortune’s Keep.

The exact location of the buy station won’t be provided, as players will observe a yellow crosshair on the map that shrinks in size as they get closer to the station’s location. The buy station will also play an audio cue when the player is in its vicinity.

Once the buy station is activated, players or their squad who accepted the Contract can use their cash to redeem game-changing weapons and items. These include the following items:

Sequencer Grenade

Gold-plated Weapons

Nebula V-loaded Minigun

Foresight

Specialist Bonus (grants player every perk in Warzone)

Players should keep in mind that the Black Market Buy Station will remain active for a few minutes, providing a window of opportunity for other players and squads.

Cash Extraction event

Cash has always been the most pivotal feature in Call of Duty: Warzone. The requirement to buy armor-plates, supply drops and even bring back teammates has all been centered on how much cash the players possess. With the introduction of Black Market Buy Station, the need for cash will be even more crucial to redeem these game-changing items.

The event will commence with a flashing gold circle on the tac map and a money-bag icon, similar to plunder. During the event, a flare will signal a helicopter to the extraction site, which will be guarded by a squad of NPCs. Players and their squad are required to eliminate them and claim the bag that contains cash, armor-plates, ammo and other items.

Keep in mind that the event will be time-based and might get over quickly if the bag is claimed or the helicopter is destroyed.

These features will come to Fortune’s Keep with the introduction of season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, named “Mercenaries of Fortune”. The new season goes live on June 22, 2022 on all available platforms.

