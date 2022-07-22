Call of Duty Warzone stuttering and stability issues: Causes, how to possibly fix, and more

Call of Duty Warzone has gone downhill from a technical perspective. There have been problems regarding frame drops, unusual stuttering and system instability while running the game on certain computer specifications, according to the PC port developers of the franchise, Beenox.

BeenoxCODPC @BeenoxCODPC We've observed that players using an overclocked GPU have up to 20% more stability issues versus the general player population.



To address this issue, Beenox came forward with a reason causing this quality of life as part of the technical area. In short, the problem causing all these instability issues is regarding the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) settings, which can be easily fixed. However, the developers did not mention any underlying issues directly or indirectly related to this problem.

What causes the increased stability issues in Warzone?

On July 19, Beenox tweeted from their official account, addressing this issue and stating the reason for this technical fault. According to the tweet, an overclocked GPU can have up to 20% more stability issues than the rest of the players who do not use OC (Overclocked) GPUs.

In the tweet above, Beenox stated:

"If you are having stability issues with the game, please revert to your hardware's factory settings."

This gives a general insight into the issue. The instability in the system caused by an overclocked graphics card can cause any game to perform poorly, not just Call of Duty Warzone.

A tech enthusiast in the comments section of this tweet approached the audience and the developers with a decent fix regarding this. The thread explained in-depth how some GPU's come with boosted clock speed, resulting in such problems in many other games. This is usually done due to the marketing of the GPU's.

some GPUs come with generally higher boost clocks and a lot of people have these issues stock:



Does your Game Crash Randomly?



Here is a thread of why:



Thankfully, this issue can be fixed according to the developers, as mentioned in their tweet. There are also some pretty well-explained solutions regarding the OC issues out on the internet that can fix such problems.

How can one possibly fix the system instability issue in Warzone?

As the developers have figured out, the issue is mainly caused due to the increased clock rate in the GPU. To fix this issue, players first have to look out for problems in other video games they are playing to understand if it is their system’s fault or something very particular with Warzone.

There are many ways to analyze the issue, such as running other GPU-demanding video games and looking out for the performance drop. Once the problem starts showing, they can use the fix provided by the developers.

Underclocking the GPU if the user previously overclocked it is one of them, doing this will significantly make the system more stable and reduce the chances of getting unnecessary BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) errors.

But first of all, players must also consider that some GPUs already come with the "OC" tag from the market. This means that the factory itself boosts its performance compared to the stock GPUs. Users can buy a stock GPU and overclock it, but again, it increases the chances of damaging the hardware.

The OC edition GPUs come with a safe and stable preset. In that case, of course, it is not recommended to overclock it further, but to check if the users are still having stuttering and stability issues in the game, if they do, it is recommended to underclock or undervolt it.

Lastly, it is still recommended that players always make sure they have decent cooling in their system and run the recommended system specifications to run games like Warzone, as there are plenty of pretty demanding games. Developers always try to patch problems like these now and then.

