Call of Duty: Warzone weapon guide - What makes the MAC-10 loadout one of the best in the shooter?

Because of their close-range effectiveness, SMGs are extremely important in the Call of Duty: Warzone meta. For a good SMG, swift movement speed, rapid-fire rate, and quick ADS times are all essential aspects.

Swagg, a Warzone competitor and content developer, has revealed his incredible MAC-10 loadout, designed to enhance the SMG's mobility, claiming that it plays like speed hacking. On January 29, he revealed his preferred weapon arrangement, which emphasizes mobility and quickness to lethal effect.

The MAC-10 is one such weapon that possesses all of those ingredients, and despite a number of nerfs, it's largely recognized as one of the best Warzone weaponry.

At a range of fewer than ten meters, the greatest MAC-10 Warzone loadout will demolish pretty much everyone standing in the player's way, and with the correct attachments, it can still put in a solid shift at medium range.

MAC-10 is the best loadout in Warzone

The MAC-10 has some of the best movement attributes in the game, so if players like sliding about Verdansk and throwing shoulders, this is the rifle. The MAC-10 is a submachine gun in Black Ops: Cold War that players can unlock early in the battle pass. The rate of fire is ridiculous, and the recoil is readily controlled.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 5.9” Task Force

Magazine: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum Mag

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Raider

Agency Suppressor (Image via YouTube - Marathon)

The Agency Suppressor is a very conventional choice, providing sound suppression and vertical recoil management to keep players on target.

The 5.9" Task Force will provide a 50% increase in damage range (Image via YouTube - Marathon)

The 5.9" Task Force will provide a 50% increase in damage range, making the weapon more reliable in mid-range battles while also enhancing bullet velocity. It will cost players some recoil control, but it is insignificant compared to the benefits.

The Raider Stock (Image via YouTube - Marathon)

Because the map is significantly larger and with more spacious areas on the Caldera, players who would like to emphasize the importance of speed and mobility should choose the Raider Stock, which provides significant bonuses to Sprint-to-Fire time, aim walking movement speed, and shooting move speed.

STANAG 53 Rnd Drum Mag (Image via YouTube - Marathon)

Players will get a 66 percent increase in ammo capacity and starting ammo with the STANAG 53 Rnd Drum Mag, but they'll have to reload a little slower and their ADS speed will be slowed significantly, which they'll compensate for with the Speed Tape handle.

Activision and Raven Software have yet to share specifics about Season 2 of Warzone. Despite the delay of Season 2 to offer quality-of-life enhancements, Warzone has remained in an awful state.

A new Warzone update improved the Katana melee weapon and repaired a few crashing issues. However, there are still a few glitches, and hackers are flying cars on both Caldera and Rebirth Island. Season 2 should hopefully offer more bug fixes and enhancements to the combat royale.

