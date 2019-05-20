Call of Duty Mobile: Battle Royale Mode is Now Live in Call of Duty Legends of War

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile, which was launched last week, has been rolling out new updates almost every day. Till now the game is available only for Preregistered users and they can install this game by visiting the Google Play store app. On 18th of May the servers of Call of Duty: Mobile was under maintenance. But, the servers were up on the 20th May and the developers have come up with more new features.

The most awaiting update of Call of Duty: Mobile is here. The battle royale game mode is now available to play. In the very first phase of the launch of Call of duty: Mobile they have only launched the multiplayer game mode. In this mode only maximum of 5 players can participate in a team. But in the battle royale mode maximum of 4 players can play in a squad.

Battle Royale Mode Live

Steps to survive

In a single server of battle royale there are total of 25 teams and each team has 4 players which means there are a total of 100 players in a server. As in PUBG Mobile, players satrt their game by dropping off from an airplane to an island. The same feature can be found in Call of Duty: Legends of War battle royale mode. But, the inly difference is that players in COD Mobile will drop of from a helicopter instead of airplane to the map. They have to find weapons, equipments, healing etc. by exploring houses and buildings.

The most exciting feature of the battle royale mode is its vehicles. In the battle royale mode, developers have introduced brand new vehicles for players. This includes Tank, Soldier motorcycle and even helicopter.

Players are really loving the new vehicle helicopter as it is very fun to fly a helicopter in battle royale mode. This vehicle can also be used in developing new strategies to win the game. If you secure #1 place in this mode, you will find the word "Victory" in brand new banner. Also they have introduced new weapon category in their game i.e LMG (Light machine gun) which is also used in Apex Legends.

