Call of Duty Mobile: Will CODM be the next big thing?

Earn exclusive rewards by just playing the game

Call of Duty is a popular first-person shooter video game franchise developed by Activision. One of the marquee games in the FPS genre, the Call of Duty franchise has sold over 250 million copies worldwide. The game has already established itself as the front runner in the PC/Console sector, and with the release of the Call of Duty Mobile, it will look to conquer the mobile platform.

Even though Call of Duty has achieved a lot in the PC/Console sector, it will face stiff competition in the mobile genre. Games like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, and Free Fire are already pulling huge numbers, and it will be tough to dethrone any of these games.

So how big can COD become?

CODM is already on the right track as the game has adopted a lot of features from the previous COD titles. Mobile gaming is on the rise, and CODM has all the ingredients to be a successful game.

The game has multiple game modes and unique maps, which gives it a lot of diversity. There is something for everyone in CODM, and this is the reason it's already making waves. CODM has already crossed 100 million downloads and is already competing with PUBG Mobile and Fortnite for the top spot.

The developers are constantly rolling out new updates, with the latest being the Halloween update. This keeps the players base engaged and gives them a reason to play.

Will it be an Esports title?

CODM is a perfect fit for an Esports title. The game is fun to play and watch, and anybody can get into it. It suits the competitive ecosystem, and similar to PUBG Mobile, it has the potential to become big. The game has only been out for a month and so the competitive scene will take a while to build.

