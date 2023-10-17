Callirhoe in Genshin Impact: 5 event recap and things you may have missed

Genshin Impact's latest flagship event, Waterborne Poetry, has finally concluded, providing tons of Primogems, in-game resources, and new lore. The event quest revolves around Callirhoe, a newly introduced NPC (non-playable character), and her unfinished love story in Springvale. We also learn much about the Tevyat world and a secret about Diona's special cocktail abilities.

Callirhoe's appearance already gives her identity with the Blue Hair shared by Oceanids and Fontaine-themed clothes. Those participating in the version 3.8 flagship event already have a similar setting with another NPC, Idyia. In this article, we will cover five events or things about Callirhoe you may have missed in the Genshin Impact 4.1 event quest.

Genshin Impact recap: Five things you may have missed about Callirhoe in flagship event

1) Callirhoe Identity

Identity reveal (Image via HoYoverse)

In the new flagship event, Waterborne Poetry, it is revealed that Callirhoe is one of the Oceanids from Fontaine. As per the Genshin Impact 4.1 event quest, she fled Fontaine when Egeria (former Hydro Archon) passed away. Callirhoe had lost much of her power when she arrived in Mondstadt and couldn't even maintain a physical form. She eventually settled in Springvale to gradually recover her powers.

2) The real story of Heart of Clear Springs

Official cutscene (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players also learn about Springvale's origin and the reality behind one of Mondstadt's widely known stories, Heart of Clear Springs. As per the book, the spring fairy bonded with a grieving boy in Springvale and fell in love. However, she left knowing the difference between their lifespans.

In the book, the fairy kissed the boy before leaving, who would later pass away from old age. However, in reality, they never kissed, and the boy mentioned in the story is still alive.

3) Diona's childhood and blessing

Diona & Callirhoe are friends (Image via HoYoverse)

Diona met the spring fairy during childhood and became friends with her. As a token of friendship, Callirhoe blessed her with a gift. This is why the latter's cocktails made from weird ingredients turn out so delicious.

4) Loving reunion with Old Finch

Callirhoe and Finch's reunion (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials have finally completed one of the unfinished stories in the Tevyat world. Old Finch is an NPC in Springvale who has long talked about the spring fairy since its release. In the latest flagship event, we will finally see him reunite with Callirhoe, the real spring fairy.

After the brief reunion, she will assimilate herself with the spring once again.

5) Callirhoe's Happy Melody

Go to this location (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the Waterborne Poetry event quest, Genshin Impact players can find Callirhoe humming a melody in Springvale. To hear the melody, teleport to the south waypoint of Springvale and stand near the edge to listen to her hum.