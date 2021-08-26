CallMeCarson breaks Twitter after uploading a new video titled “Moving Forward”

Earlier today, Twitch streamer/YouTuber Carson “CallMeCarson” posted a video titled, Moving Forward, announcing his return to Twitch.

CallMeCarson was accused of pedophilia and child grooming by former The Lunch Club Podcast members, Travis and Noah. This was followed by an alleged victim, named “Sam”, who posted screenshots of the inappropriate messages that CallMeCarson had sent her.

The allegations were met with calls from the community to cancel CallMeCarson, which was followed by the streamer taking an elaborate break from all social media platforms. Recently, he was seen making a surprise appearance on Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo’s livestream, during which CallMeCarson promised to return to livestreaming soon.

fuck carson and fuck you if you support him. I have no space for people who will excuse grooming on my account. That’s final. He’s said he would change before and didn’t. He is a scummy person and deserves to be deplatformed — Ray / Kip ! (@markimoots) August 26, 2021

The Internet reacts as CallMeCarson promises to make a return to livestreaming

CallMeCarson posted the following video on YouTube earlier today. The streamer refused to talk about the allegations or the specifics of his situation, and said that he simply wants to move forward with his career. CallMeCarson also stated that he wants to convert a negative situation into a positive one.

The streamer plans to do that by donating all of his streaming-related profits over the next year to different charities. CallMeCarson announced that he will make his return via a livestream on September 1, at 1.00 pm ET. The first charity he has chosen to donate the proceeds to is Game For Love: Gaming Charity. The organization is dedicated to easing suffering, saving lives and creating sustainable futures for children, and plans to impact 10 million lives over the next five years.

I can't be the only one watching the new Carson video and seeing this, right? pic.twitter.com/8QBXYCklmo — Low (@low_bacca) August 26, 2021

Society if Twitter stopped recommending me trends about Call Me Carson pic.twitter.com/g2F4Zy1E7f — chē z | TRANS EMOJI🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️ (@bemobere) August 26, 2021

real image of everyone tweeting about how carson deserves his platform pic.twitter.com/S6Ukvdr2zi — leave me alone (@uglybitch63) August 26, 2021

For those perusing the Carson trending tab. Take a long rest here. Its a warzone out there. Proceed with caution. pic.twitter.com/Jwlxe8evyO — Oz (@SovOzzy) August 26, 2021

Carson is back. Just a reminder, don’t text your fans that’s the textbook definition of power dynamics.



Defend all you want I don’t care if he’s back nor do I think him at 19 texting a 17 year old is something that needs to be canceled.



However, using your fans for nudes... pic.twitter.com/4iP892sA4L — Sebastian Froogman (@CrescentCyberWo) August 26, 2021

NO WONDER THE ANTIS FOUND ME IM THE FIRST THING THAT COMES UP WHEN YOU TYPE CARSON ???????? pic.twitter.com/HTDaEd7a3v — sikemi ^_^ | selfie 📌 (@sikemieu) August 26, 2021

Well well well



CallMePedophile has something to say pic.twitter.com/W1QJILTpZy — Eliza (quarantined) (@ElizaBethBitc) August 26, 2021

If I were a creator on youtube or twitch, seeing this Carson shit and how his fans are just sucking him off over and over again would be the most demotivating shit ever. I'd probably just leave the platforms if it meant I had to share the same breathing space with another creep. pic.twitter.com/gE2D0gN6U0 — Vessel (@OtherVessel) August 26, 2021

The Internet had a rather mixed response to the news. Many seemed displeased that CallMeCarson refused to discuss the allegations levied against him. Most in the community criticized the streamer, saying that he did not deserve the attention he was getting on Twitter.

To the people saying Carson needs to apologize to the victims: pic.twitter.com/bWWUKZtxpS — MemeFrog ❌ (@DeadMemeFrog) August 26, 2021

wait till twitter finds out what Romeo and Juliet laws are. they are going to cancel the united states next after carson pic.twitter.com/cVd2Gj17Gt — A Fallen (@TheBadComedian2) August 26, 2021

Not one but TWO trending tags about carson 😍 pic.twitter.com/CIbhlZr9EH — Evie (@Chilea__) August 26, 2021

CARSON IS BACK HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/G2qtirnfOX — Kenesys (@Kenesys11) August 26, 2021

Kinda hilarious how many people "despise" carson but this is the like to dislike ratio🤣 pic.twitter.com/693u2uTxYt — 𝑻𝒚𝒚𝒚 ✫ (@Tyandhisworld) August 26, 2021

However, some of his fans also talked about how the video had been liked over 231K times and had just around 12K dislikes. They brought up the “Romeo and Juliet” laws that exist in the US, stating that what he did was not illegal. Meanwhile, other fans were angry about the “power imbalance” that exists between CallMeCarson and the alleged victims, calling him a "creep".

