CallMeCarson breaks Twitter after uploading a new video titled “Moving Forward”

Earlier today, Twitch streamer/YouTuber Carson “CallMeCarson” posted a video titled, Moving Forward, announcing his return to Twitch.
CallMeCarson was accused of pedophilia and child grooming by former The Lunch Club Podcast members, Travis and Noah. This was followed by an alleged victim, named “Sam”, who posted screenshots of the inappropriate messages that CallMeCarson had sent her.
The allegations were met with calls from the community to cancel CallMeCarson, which was followed by the streamer taking an elaborate break from all social media platforms. Recently, he was seen making a surprise appearance on Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo’s livestream, during which CallMeCarson promised to return to livestreaming soon.
The Internet reacts as CallMeCarson promises to make a return to livestreaming
CallMeCarson posted the following video on YouTube earlier today. The streamer refused to talk about the allegations or the specifics of his situation, and said that he simply wants to move forward with his career. CallMeCarson also stated that he wants to convert a negative situation into a positive one.
The streamer plans to do that by donating all of his streaming-related profits over the next year to different charities. CallMeCarson announced that he will make his return via a livestream on September 1, at 1.00 pm ET. The first charity he has chosen to donate the proceeds to is Game For Love: Gaming Charity. The organization is dedicated to easing suffering, saving lives and creating sustainable futures for children, and plans to impact 10 million lives over the next five years.
The Internet had a rather mixed response to the news. Many seemed displeased that CallMeCarson refused to discuss the allegations levied against him. Most in the community criticized the streamer, saying that he did not deserve the attention he was getting on Twitter.
However, some of his fans also talked about how the video had been liked over 231K times and had just around 12K dislikes. They brought up the “Romeo and Juliet” laws that exist in the US, stating that what he did was not illegal. Meanwhile, other fans were angry about the “power imbalance” that exists between CallMeCarson and the alleged victims, calling him a "creep".