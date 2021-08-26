"I'm not seeking forgiveness": CallMeCarson set to officially return to streaming post grooming scandal, and the internet is divided 

CallMeCarson, a YouTuber and Twitch streamer, uploaded a video on August 25 titled Moving Forward. In this video, the streamer, whose real name is Carson King, vaguely addressed his past scandal along with a hopeful announcement on his future.

"This isn't going to be your average YouTuber apology video and I'm not going to make it long and drawn-out. I've learned a lot in this past year. I'm not seeking forgiveness nor am I looking to make excuses. I'm sure some of you are expecting some long drawn out video explaining my truth of the situation, but I have no intentions of doing that."

CallMeCarson took a break from social media in January 2021 following allegations of him sexting underage fans. Two separate girls came forward stating that King had sent both suggestive messages and nude photos when they were 17.

He appeared to address those allegations in a Discord chat at the time, which was recorded by one of his former collaborators.

In the August 25 video, CallMeCarson announced that he would be returning to streaming on September 1.

"I plan to donate 100% percent of my profits to charity with a different charity being the focus each month...I'm doing this because I want to turn a negative situation with a lot of eyes on it into something positive that can help."

King stated, "I just want to do my own thing and raise money for some people that need it more than me."

Before the video ended, CallMeCarson announced that the first charity he would be donating to was Games for Love, a charity dedicated to saving lives and creating sustainable futures for children.

Twitter users react to CallMeCarson's return announcement

Twitter users were not the type to forget and forgive CallMeCarson's scandal, and many were not excited at news of the streamer's return. Fans of Carson shared their support for him, however their praise was met with overwhelming negativity and mockery for CallMeCarson and his team.

for the love of god do NOT watch carsons stream. there is a boycott on twitch that day so that twitch will finally do something about the hate-raids on minorities. do. not. watch. it. — mason/atlas 💋 CEO of HellWhores (@catboyatlas) August 26, 2021

no apology ._. — steej (@steejenstyle) August 26, 2021

bro said “i’m not trying to sweep it under the rug” and did exactly that😭 never even apologised in the vid too — majin (@majinziz) August 26, 2021

carson mods on september 1st pic.twitter.com/XuV7YfiVvg — Colin (@dotColinn) August 26, 2021

Out of all the youtuber apology videos I have seen, I honestly think Carson's apology is one of the worst I've seen. He did not address ANYTHING, and then went on about donating to charity and doing some performative activism for the other 30 seconds. — Ikandoit (@Ikandoit1) August 26, 2021

man you promoted your twitch more times then you even said sorry, which you didnt even do which is the bare minimum imo — Nathan Smoke (@nathansmokee) August 26, 2021

mf didn't even apologize, this isn't some petty drama. You can't just "donate to charity" out of possession of cp, manipulating a minor fan, and grooming, Carson. — Ikandoit (@Ikandoit1) August 26, 2021

everyone saying "you should say your sorry" this guy went to therapy, he literally went to the lowest of his low, made a mistake that almost ruined his career and ya'll think because he didnt say "sorry" in a video he isnt sorry? sit down and think for once please! — Schlattius (@schlattius) August 26, 2021

two words to add to your vocabulary



1. i'm

2. sorry



please learn to use them — zen (@ZEN_SANITY) August 26, 2021

HE'S BACK — SuperWiiBros08 (@PAMVLLO) August 26, 2021

King's name began trending on Twitter's explore page with over eight thousand tweets engaging in a discourse about his announcement and his past allegations.

Members of CallMeCarson's team, including his Twitch moderators along with collaborators, have not commented on his announced return. King's set return is also scheduled to be on the day of Twitch's site-wide boycott against the growing "hate raids" against smaller streamers and creators.

