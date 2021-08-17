CallMeCarson announces return to streaming on Mizkif's livestream

During a recent Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo livestream, Carson “CallMeCarson” King announced that he will be making a return to streaming soon.

Mizkif recently came under online scrutiny after his August 13 live stream featured the Minecraft YouTuber. CallMeCarson has been inactive on social media since he was accused of grooming underage fans around December 2020.

Two former members of The Lunch Club podcast had accused CallMeCarson of sending inappropriate messages to multiple fans during an episode of Daniel “Keemstar” Keem’s Drama Alert channel.

Later, an alleged victim named Sam emerged with further allegations and screenshots of the messages that the YouTuber sent.

As a result, the internet responded with calls to cancel CallMeCarson and criticized Mizkif when his streams featured the Minecraft content creator.

Regardless, during an appearance on Mizkif’s stream, CallMeCarson announced that he will be making a return to content creation soon.

CallMeCarson announces return to content creation during Mizkif’s recent stream

Initially, CallMeCarson simply “photo-bombed” Mizkif’s live stream and walked straight into his room whilst he was streaming with his girlfriend Maya Higa.

As can be seen in the clip below, CallMeCarson walked in claiming that he was “looking for the bathroom”, and quickly walked out after closing the door. Needless to say, it was enough to send people on the internet into a frenzy.

After being criticized for allowing “cancelled streamers” in his house, Mizkif responded by claiming that he wasn’t the one who had invited him.

The streamer said that CallMeCarson was not living with them and was at their house for merely thirty minutes:

“Carson was here for 30 minutes, he’s gone alright? He’s been gone, he came over for one thing and one thing only, not me. Don’t think I invited him over, he came over for reason, he wants to do a charity thing with Maya. That’s it, Maya said yes, that’s why.”

Sorry to ruin your day, but Carson literally came on Mizkif’s stream, acted like nothing happened, said “love you Twitter” and then left. Can’t believe people still support that man after all the shit that has come out. Reminder that he is a groomer... — Ikandoit (@Ikandoit1) August 14, 2021

not only is carson at mizkif's house, but so is keemstar...

I can't believe this... i am no longer a mizkif fan, im literally shaking pic.twitter.com/hynhUncG8o — welf (@_welf) August 14, 2021

Unbelievably upset at Mizkif for letting Carson show up on his stream for a second :/ like atleast twerk a little before leaving — RudyOnline (@RudyOnlineTTV) August 14, 2021

watching Twitter mald over Carson will never not be funny

they be acting like Mizkif hiding a terrorist in his house 🤣 🤣 pic.twitter.com/K3JxuUXadD — venom (@venomgtr458) August 14, 2021

Me going to troll all the kids mad at mizkif and carson pic.twitter.com/1DnvwbROmK — Cbolt (@LeoC71177280) August 14, 2021

Twitter, the only place where someone can be mad over 17 and 19. Cope, seethe and mald 💀 pic.twitter.com/teZb5WwfvH — ve (@Vecyoworks) August 14, 2021

+ I think his whole “i’ve changed” thing was that he went to therapy, and yet his first public appearance was him mocking “Twitter” and not you know “apologising” or “acknowledging” the huge elephant in the room. — Ikandoit (@Ikandoit1) August 14, 2021

Mizkif went on to criticize people who, according to him, were blowing things “out of proportion”. The streamer also criticized the overall Minecraft and TikTok community and said that they keep pulling “s**t out of their a**”.

Regardless, the brief appearance from Carson gave him enough time to announce his return, although the streamer did not mention a specific date.

As is evident from the video, it was in truth Maya Higa who had invited Carlson. Mizkif gave him an official hoodie, as Carson claimed that he should walk out before “people start dying”.

Regardless, before walking out, CallMeCarson held out the “Victory” sign and claimed that he will be returning to YouTube soon. He did not mention when, but the internet has since responded with further criticism.

