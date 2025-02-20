Can you carry over the progress from the prequel and demo in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

If you are just diving into Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you may wonder if your progress from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth or the game’s demo will carry over. Unfortunately, the answer is no. While Infinite Wealth technically serves as a prequel to Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, there’s no data transfer between the two.

Similarly, the latest title's demo is purely a showcase of its combat system, meaning you won’t be able to bring anything from it into the full game. In this article, we have shared some more details about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii to help you start your pirate adventure as smoothly as possible.

You won't be able to carry over progress from the demo or Infinite Wealth to Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Official gameplay promo screenshot (Image via SEGA)

The demo for Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii primarily highlights the game’s combat styles and naval battles. While you can engage in scattered fights, karaoke songs, gambling games, darts, and a brief batting cage tutorial, there’s no substantial side content or substories like those seen in the Infinite Wealth demo. With nothing major to unlock or progress to maintain, the lack of carry-over shouldn’t be a concern.

The Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii demo is more of a teaser than an in-depth experience. The most notable feature is the Coliseum’s pirate ship battles, which let you test out ship-based combat mechanics. Even though these fights are engaging, they don’t translate into any advantages for the full game.

Given the short length of the demo, it’s clear that RGG Studios designed it purely as a hands-on preview rather than an extended early experience.

Official gameplay promo screenshot (Image via SEGA)

For those disappointed about the lack of data transfer from Infinite Wealth, it’s worth noting that Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a standalone story. While it brings back fan-favorite characters like Majima in a starring role, the game offers a fresh adventure rather than a direct continuation. That’s why it doesn’t matter much if you have played Infinite Wealth or not.

Ultimately, while progress from the prequel doesn’t carry over to the latest title, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii offers plenty of content to dive into from the start. With its fast-paced combat, deep naval battles, and an eccentric cast of characters, it promises an exciting new chapter in the Like a Dragon series (and probably the craziest one so far).

