Can you catch a shiny Pansage in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO dropped over six years ago to the kind of explosive reception that can't be predicted. All these years later, the game continues to add new and interesting elements to keep players engaged and ensure there's always something to chase.

Pansage is one of three elemental monkeys that were introduced in Generation V. Pansage is the Grass-type chimp, while Panpour provides water. The trio ends with Pansear, which represents fire. All three are typically region-locked in Niantic's mobile title, but certain events have broken that trend. Much to everyone's delight, the Grass Monkey Pokemon is going worldwide.

Can players encounter a shiny Pansage in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is having one of its classic events and this week's festivities are known as the Bug Out! Ultra Unlock. The event begins Wednesday, August 10 at 10:00 am local time and Pansage plays a role.

Pansage is typically locked to the Asia region, meaning that players in that area are typically the only ones lucky enough to encounter it. For the event that will run from August 10-16, Pansage will go global and any region can see it.

In addition, Shiny Pansage used to be restricted to a specific group. It was introduced to the world in the "Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo event," which ended on the August 7. It's coming back for the Bug Out event, so players will have a few days to capture the special Grass Monkey.

Those outside of the Asia-Pacific region should move quickly because the increased shiny chance will be brief. Players in that region will still have a chance of capturing shiny Pansage, but the rate is increased during the event.

Catching a shiny Pansage in Pokemon GO

To catch shiny Pansage, consider hanging out in wooded areas or public parks where Grass Pokemon congregate. Use incense or a Lure module to make these creatures easier to catch and venture outdoors when possible.

Pokemon GO players can only expect to pick up Pansage, shiny or otherwise, in the wild. It's not present in any of the Bug Out raids, nor can it be hatched from eggs in any situation.

As far as anyone knows, this is the only chance for worldwide players to acquire a Pansage. Since the shiny variant was just added a few days ago, it's also the best opportunity to pick up shiny Pansage in the wild.

Pansage doesn't offer a ton of benefits in combat, it's mostly just a sought-after addition to the player's Pokedex. It's a moderately weak fighter, outclassed by Leafeon and plenty of other creatures.

Players hoping to add a shiny Pansage to their collection should move fast and act now. With the added benefit of the event, they should expect a rate of around one shiny in every 62 Pansage, so there's still a slim chance.

Pokemon GO could make its three elemental monkeys available worldwide in events of the future. There's no telling when Pansage will leave its home and become available again, so head out into the woods today.

