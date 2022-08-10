Genesect (Chill Drive) Raid guide: Counters and more

Genesect, the mythical Bug and Steel Pokemon from the Unova region, is returning in the 5-star raids of Pokemon GO. With the return of the Bug Out! event on Wednesday, August 10, at 10 am local time, there is a new rotation among the raid bosses.

Starting at the same time, this Paleozoic Pokemon will be available in raids till 10 am on Thursday, August 18.

This bipedal Pokemon has five forms, including its normal form, which are determined by the drive it is using. This time Genesect with a Chill Drive makes its debut in the mobile game.

If you are looking forward to adding this pseudo-Legendary Pokemon to your collection, this is your guide to what counters you need to take this powerful Pokemon down.

Note: Shiny form of Genesect (Chill Drive) is not yet available.

Weakness and best counters to Genesect (Chill Drive)

Genesect is a strong opponent to go against toe-to-toe, but with these counters and a little help from your Pokemon GO friends, it will become significantly easier to beat this powerful insect.

Even though it is potent against a large variety of Pokemon, it has a considerable weakness. As a Bug and Steel type, its vulnerability against Fire-type is something trainers should take advantage of.

Generally, Fire-type moves do 256% damage, so having a team full of fire-blazing monsters is the right move.

The best mega counters for this insect Pokemon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are a few Fire-type Pokemons in Pokemon GO that will be pretty dominant against Genesect, with the preferred moveset to add to your team:

Mega:

Mega Charizard X/Y – Fire Spin as the Fast Attack, followed by Blast Burn as Charged Attack.

Mega Houndoom – Fire Fang as the Fast Attack, followed by Flamethrower as Charged Attack.

Legendary:

Reshiram – Fire Fang as the Fast Attack, followed by Overheat as Charged Attack.

Heatran – Fire Spin as the Fast Attack, followed by Flamethrower as Charged Attack.

Moltres – Fire Spin as the Fast Attack, followed by Overheat as Charged Attack.

Entei - Fire Fang as the Fast Attack, followed by Overheat as Charged Attack.

Others:

Chandelure - Fire Spin as the Fast Attack, followed by Overheat as Charged Attack.

Darmanitan (Fire-type) - Fire Fang as the Fast Attack, followed by Overheat as Charged Attack.

Blaziken - Fire Spin as the Fast Attack, followed by Blast Burn as Charged Attack.

Magmortar – Fire Spin as the Fast Attack, followed by Fire Punch as Charged Attack.

Blast Burn is a legacy move, meaning it is only obtainable by Events and Community Days and Elite TMs. Besides, other moves are easily available and do a lot of damage. Though it is advisable not to join a raid with less than five members, with these counters in place, it will be considerably more manageable.

The Raid Hours featuring Genesect (Chill Drive) is scheduled on August 10 and 17 from 6 to 7 pm local time.

Having this Bug-type beast in the team will help the trainers in their future endeavors, as it is about catching ‘em all.

