5 smallest Pokemon of all time, ranked

The Pokemon franchise is known for having massive diversity among its creatures. With some monsters being based on common insects and others being dragons who control time and space, there are many designs in between.

However, this has brought up some questions.

Given the warped perspective of the main series and spin-off games, it can be difficult to tell the accurate listed sizes of these creatures in battle. While the anime does fix this issue for several beasts, not every species is represented fully. This has only led to more misconceptions about the sizes of the pocket monsters.

Given the information provided by the Pokedex, fans can begin to analyze the various species of Pokemon throughout the franchise to determine their proper size. One question many players may have is which creature throughout the franchise is the smallest.

Five Pokemon with the tiniest frames in the franchise

5) Cosmog

Cosmog as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the number 5 spot on the list is the Legendary from the Alola region, Cosmog. This creature is known for being the only Legendary capable of evolution.

As seen in the main story of the Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, and Ultra Moon games, Cosmog can evolve into Lunala or Solgaleo, depending on the game.

However, few may consider this creature's small size another notable feature. Cosmog sits at 0.2 meters tall while also being 0.2 kilometers heavy.

4) Joltik

Joltik as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many may be surprised to see this creature at number four on the list, given that it has been shown several times as extremely tiny in the anime. Joltik is only this high, given its weight breaks the tie between the heights of all the other monsters on this list.

Joltik is an Electric and Bug-type from the Unova region. It sits at 0.1 meters tall while weighing in at 1.3 pounds. Nonetheless, there are still creatures even smaller.

3) Comfey

Comfey as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Comfey may look quite big, especially when compared to Joltik, this is a common misconception. The actual creature is the lime-green and orange ball where the face is followed by the long vine to which the flowers are attached.

Comfey is a pure Fairy-type from the Alola region. This creature stands at 0.1 kilometers and weighs in at 0.7 pounds.

2) Cutiefly & Sinistea

Sinistea and Cutiefly as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Two creatures are tied for the number two spot on this list. Sinistea and Cutiefly have not only the same height but weigh the same as well. Both these pocket monsters are 0.1 meters tall and weigh 0.2 pounds.

Cutiefly is a Bug and Fairy-type from the Alola region that evolves into Ribombee. Sinistea is a Ghost-type from the Galar region, which evolves into Polteageist.

1) Flabebe

Flabebe as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flabebe takes the number one spot as being the most miniature pocket monster in the entirety of the franchise.

Though it may shock some fans, Flabebe is not the entire visible entity. Rather, it is the fairy-like creature that holds on to the giant flower.

Flabebe is a Fairy-type from the Kalos region that is 0.1 meters tall and weighs 0.2 pounds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer