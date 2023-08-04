Can you change the Guardian’s appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3 after initial character creation?

With Baldur’s Gate 3's complete title finally releasing on PC, players are spending hours creating their playable characters as well as the Guardian in the fleshed-out character creation screen at the start of the game. There is a lot that you will be able to customize including mixing and matching various body parts of their characters.

The Guardian is the second character that you make in the RPG. During the early access version of the game, it was called the Dreamlover, however, in the full release, it is now being denoted as the Guardian and has a much more neutral role in the proceedings of the narrative.

Much like with the Dreamlover, players will be able to romance with the Guardian as well which is why there are many in the community who are curious if they will be able to change their appearance after the initial character creation.

Is it possible to change the Guardian’s appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Much like with the protagonist, players will not be able to change the appearance of the created Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3. It is not a feature that is currently available in the game, however, with enough player demand Larian Studios might look to add it to the game in future updates.

For now, there isn’t a way that players will be able to change their character’s as well as the Guardian’s appearance. So they will need to be extra careful during the character creation screen before finalizing them as they will have to play as that character for the next 100 or so hours.

However, for the player-character, there is one way by which they will be able to temporarily change their appearance. Which is through the use of the Mask of the Shapeshifter.

The item is something that players will be able to get their hands on after they have purchased the Digital Deluxe edition of Baldur’s Gate 3. Once they have that version of the game, they will be able to find the item in the Traveler’s Chest at camp.

Upon equipping it they will receive the Shapeshift spell which will allow their character to change their race and gender.

A race will also allow the character to receive the bonuses and attributes of that race as well.