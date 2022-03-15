Can you expand your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most popular games by Nintendo. However, there are quite a few things that players have been longing for in the game for a while. One such feature is island expansion.

Mayor Mori @MayorMori Animal Crossing New Horizons has so much potential for expansion.

More Islands, decorate villager homes, returning NPCs, gyroids, classic furniture sets, new critters, shop upgrades. Could be a big year for the game. Animal Crossing New Horizons has so much potential for expansion.More Islands, decorate villager homes, returning NPCs, gyroids, classic furniture sets, new critters, shop upgrades. Could be a big year for the game.

While many players in New Horizons use the space provided to them to create masterpieces, several other players feel like a larger space would provide them with the opportunity to create better islands.

So, one of the most commonly asked questions about the Nintendo life-simulation title is whether players have an island expansion feature to bank on or not.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a paid expansion feature for its players

New Horizons players have been demanding for an island expansion feature for quite some time since the release of the title. However, these demands fell on deaf ears as Nintendo released update after update without the island expansion feature.

NintenTalk @NintenTalk I might be slightly off base here but I see a 0% chance Animal Crossing adds in Island Expansion. I’ve seen the rumors and datamines but I still don’t see this happening I might be slightly off base here but I see a 0% chance Animal Crossing adds in Island Expansion. I’ve seen the rumors and datamines but I still don’t see this happening

However, in a pleasantly surprising turn of events, Nintendo announced update 2.0 back in November 2021, with a massive influx of content into the game. Starting from Brewster and The Roost to the return of gyroids, New Horizons players got a ton of content in November.

Nintendo added a paid DLC to the game, known as the Happy Home Paradise DLC, wherein players could design dream vacation homes for the villagers on their island. This feature was not part of the free update.

Nintendo even clarified that the Happy Home Paradise DLC would also be the only paid DLC that New Horizons players could expect in the title.

While there is no way through which players can expand their island in New Horizons for free, they can make use of the island expansion feature if they get the paid feature of the Happy Home Paradise DLC in New Horizons.

