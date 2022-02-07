How to get Happy Home Paradise in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The version 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons added a slew of new content to the game, and the Happy Home Paradise DLC is one such feature. The Happy Home Paradise DLC allows players to don their creative hats and design vacation homes for villagers and other clients on resort islands.

Since designing islands is one of the main attractions on New Horizons, the Happy Home Paradise DLC was well-received by the community.

Here's how players can get their hands on this DLC in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Obtaining the Happy Home Paradise in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Happy Home Paradise does not come as part of the free version 2.0 update. Therefore, to obtain this DLC, players must download it from the Nintendo eShop. The Happy Home Paradise DLC can be obtained from the New Horizons product page for a price of $25.

However, if players have the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack plan, they can obtain the DLC for free. However, players must remember they will lose access to the DLC if their subscription lapses.

rune 🌙 @dayoffgoth I feel like this needs to be cleared up. You do not need Nintendo Online to play Happy Home Paradise if you purchase it separately! But you can also access it through the extended Nintendo Online but if your subscription ends, you can no longer access it. I feel like this needs to be cleared up. You do not need Nintendo Online to play Happy Home Paradise if you purchase it separately! But you can also access it through the extended Nintendo Online but if your subscription ends, you can no longer access it.

Once the Happy Home Paradise DLC is downloaded and installed, players will need to interact with Tom Nook for further instructions. Tom Nook will introduce players to Lottie, who heads the Paradise Planning committee, and is subsequently the players' boss.

To access the Paradise Planning headquarters, players must speak to Orville at the airport and select the option of "I want to go to work.” Following this, players will have to fly out to the Paradise Planning headquarters, where they can assist various clients build the vacation home of their dreams.

Although designing a vacation home is a rewarding task in itself, players also earn poki, a currency specifically available in the Happy Home Paradise DLC. They can use this to buy furniture and other items and bring them back to their island.

Players must also note that the Happy Home Paradise DLC is the first paid DLC in the Animal Crossing franchise, and as Nintendo has confirmed, will continue to be the only paid DLC in the series.

