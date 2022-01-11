Can fans expect the next PUBG Mobile Lite update in January 2022?

PUBG Mobile Lite is immensely popular amongst mobile gamers worldwide, despite being the compressed version of PUBG Mobile. Krafton and Tencent Games have worked in tandem to provide the Battle Royale experience to low-end device users who faced terrible lag issues while playing the game's main version.

The developers of the game bring in updates at periodic intervals to enrich the players' gaming experience. These updates introduce new outfits, skins, modes, events, rewards, and a lot more.

The developers released the 0.22.1 mini update on December 16 instead of the significant 0.23.0 update, which is yet to be released.

Is there an expected release date of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.0 update yet?

The 0.23.0 update of the Lite version was expected to be released back in December, a couple of months after the 0.22.0 update was released. However, to everyone's surprise, the developers decided to release a mini update of 0.22.1 on December 16, further postponing the new major update.

It has already been a month since the last mini update, and the new update can be somewhere around the corner. The developers are expected to release a new update in January to let the players experience the long-awaited Winter mode in PUBG Mobile Lite.

What are the expected features of the upcoming 0.23.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite?

Many rumors are going around stating the introduction of new modes like the Halloween mode or the Winter mode in the Lite version of the game.

Since a significant update is long-awaited and only a couple of gun skins were introduced in the latest mini update, the upcoming update can introduce several new cosmetics, modes, and other items.

Here's a look at the expected features and items that can be introduced in the new update.

Winter Mode

Halloween themed free login events

Zombie Survival mode

Halloween/ winter themed lobby

New Halloween mode in Classic battle royale maps

Anniversary mode

Halloween crates

New vehicles

New gun skins

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Moreover, players from India are requested to refrain from playing the game as per government guidelines. They can either play BGMI or wait for the release of BGMI Lite in the country.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha