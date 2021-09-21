Can you find Dark Wood in Valheim?

Dark Wood is one of the new materials in Valheim's Hearth and Home update that was recently released. Though it's called wood, that doesn't mean Dark Wood can be chopped down and harvested in the same way that other wood in the game can.

In short, Dark Wood is not a naturally occurring resource in the world of Valheim. That means players simply can't go through the different biomes and search for the Dark Wood itself. Rather, they need to gather a couple of other naturally occurring resources that can be combined to create the new Dark Wood resource.

In Hearth and Home fashion, users will have to utilize a new resource to create Dark Wood. One new resource will lead to another in the extensive update to homes decor and survival. The primary resource is tar, already black, and providing the Dark Wood resource name.

All players will need, along with the tar resource, is wood or fine wood to turn into Dark Wood, which comes in multiple forms or shapes. Those recipes will be unlocked as soon as tar is picked up and harvested. They are the main catalyst for crafting in Valheim's Hearth and Home update.

How to get tar to craft Dark Wood in Valheim Hearth and Home

As mentioned, tar is a new resource in Valheim and one of the core components of the new Dark Wood material. Users will need to find tar within tar pits to claim some of the stuff for themselves.

However, tar can't be found just anywhere on the map within Valheim. The dark black tar pits will only spawn around the Plains biome, which veteran players will know is the toughest area on the map. It is one of five biomes that they can progress to on land, and there are no biomes that get harder.

Find tar to make dark wood in Valheim

Also Read

One catch to tar in the Plains biome is the way it will spawn for the older world. Tar pits will only spawn in Plains biome areas that haven't yet been explored. Finding tar will therefore be more challenging for highly explored lands in Valheim, but it's certainly not impossible.

Considering Valheim is a procedurally generated world, everyone's map will be different unless a specific seed is copied for gamers to explore. Otherwise, best of luck finding and harvesting tar for Dark Wood in Valheim.

Edited by Ravi Iyer