"Can I move on?": Sodapoppin quickly gets fed up with a new toy that talks back to him 

Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris shared a glimpse of his room swamped with Christmas gifts a few days back. This time around, the American streamer introduced viewers to his new toy that talks back.

While the concept sounds very interesting, it took Sodapoppin less than a couple of minutes to slam the toy for talking back to him.

The Twitch streamer had a small packet of crushed Cheetos that he was feeding the toy. However, he snapped after realizing that the toy was doing nothing besides talking back.

"Eat the f***ing food"

Interestingly, the present just repeated what he said and seemed to move rather awkwardly, which might or might not replicate the process of digestion.

"I'm over it. It's f***ing throat is literally clogged with Cheetos. Can I move on? Can I please move on? It's supposed to have water."

Sodapoppin shouted and asked the toy to consume the food. While that was hilarious on its own, the toy just repeated what the streamer said, infuriating him even more.

"Time to break it, I don't care."

Sodapopping gives a glimpse of his room swamped with Christmas gifts

Sodapoppin is currently one of the most well-known streamers on the internet. He made the most of the holiday season, joking on Twitter about how "claustrophobic" he felt due to the abundance of gifts he received.

He posted a video of himself and what appeared to be his bedroom on Twitter. The entire area was strewn with gifts, prompting the American streamer to poke fun at his loyal audience.

He stated how stressed out he was because of the gifts he had received. Furthermore, he pointed out how claustrophobic he felt because of the countless gifts he had received. While the joke was perceived as intended, One True King (OTK) Gaming streamer Cyr clapped back with a response but with a similar sentiment.

"Those presents are not gonna change the fact that you go to bed alone every single f***ing night. What happens when you turn off the lights and you can't see those presents? What happens then? You're just alone in a dark room with yourself and your thoughts. Sodapoppin, variety horrible gaming. Sodapoppin you can't even win a f***ing trivia game against a bunch of vtubers."

While Sodapoppin's joke was perceived in the way he intended, the streamer will spend the next few weeks trying to figure out where to stack all the gifts.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar