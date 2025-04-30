Can you join multiple guilds in Oblivion Remastered?

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered completely overhauls the iconic 2006 role-playing title. Players get to explore a graphically revamped Cyrodiil, albeit with the same narrative and side quests. This remaster, which earned quite a bit of praise worldwide, was shadow-dropped on April 22, 2025.

Since the remaster retains the mechanics from the 2006 title, players can explore and join multiple guilds during their journey through Cyrodiil. Here's a short guide on the guilds you can find in the game.

All guilds in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Each guild has its own rules and regulations (Image via Bethesda)

Just like the previous Elder Scrolls titles, players get to explore various guilds, with each one offering a different playstyle that suits specific builds. As mentioned previously, players can join multiple guilds in Oblivion Remastered. That said, guilds have several rules, and if you break any of them, you may get suspended from any or all of the guilds.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has four different guilds:

The Fighters Guild - The Fighters Guild is perfect for players who enjoy physical combat and solving problems with strength rather than magic. Members of this guild take part in tasks such as protecting people, bounty hunting, and completing contracts given by people in Cyrodiil.

The Fighters Guild is perfect for players who enjoy physical combat and solving problems with strength rather than magic. Members of this guild take part in tasks such as protecting people, bounty hunting, and completing contracts given by people in Cyrodiil. Mages Guild - This guild is ideal for players who wish to explore the study and practice of magic. Mages are spellcasters who have the power to cast powerful spells and manipulate magical forces for a wide range of purposes. When players join this guild, they get access to magical research and exclusive quests.

This guild is ideal for players who wish to explore the study and practice of magic. Mages are spellcasters who have the power to cast powerful spells and manipulate magical forces for a wide range of purposes. When players join this guild, they get access to magical research and exclusive quests. Thieves Guild - For players who enjoy a stealthy approach, the Thieves Guild offers a thrilling and mysterious experience. This guild functions secretly and specializes in pickpocketing, smuggling. and other illegal activities. It also carries a unique atmosphere that sets it apart from other guilds.

For players who enjoy a stealthy approach, the Thieves Guild offers a thrilling and mysterious experience. This guild functions secretly and specializes in pickpocketing, smuggling. and other illegal activities. It also carries a unique atmosphere that sets it apart from other guilds. Dark Brotherhood - This is a guild that specializes in the art of assassination. Its members perform high-risk tasks that involve defeating and killing specific people. After becoming a part of this guild, players will get to experience a plethora of dark rituals that take place in the darkest areas of Oblivion Remastered.

By joining multiple guilds in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, players get to enjoy the perks that each one offers. However, do note that each guild has some rules and regulations, and if these rules are broken, players can be suspended from it.

