How to join the Thieves Guild in Oblivion Remastered

The Thieves Guild in Oblivion Remastered is one of the many joinable factions present in The Elder Scrolls IV. This guild offers lucrative income methods as well as some notable gear items like the Gray Cowl of Nocturnal. Said to have been founded by the Gray Fox more than three centuries before the Oblivion Crisis, the guild is made up of pickpockets, burglars, and robbers, and is essentially a communication network among thieves.

That said, let us take a look at how you can join the Thieves Guild in Oblivion Remastered.

Encountering the Thieves Guild in Oblivion Remastered

There are two major ways in which you can encounter and join the Thieves Guild in Oblivion Remastered. While one of them is quite safe and forgiving, the other can be a risky method for Stealth Arts characters to join this guild. Here are the two ways explained in detail:

Talking to Puny Ancus about Gray Fox (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Being imprisoned for a nonviolent offense (pickpocketing, stealing, etc.) is the riskier way to encounter and join the Thieves Guild in Oblivion Remastered. Violent crimes, although not recommended, could be effective as well. After your character rests, an NPC named Myvryna Arano will come up to them bearing a message from the guild's grandmaster, Gray Fox. You will receive the "Finding the Thieves Guild" quest after reading this message.

is the riskier way to encounter and join the Thieves Guild in Oblivion Remastered. Violent crimes, although not recommended, could be effective as well. After your character rests, an NPC named Myvryna Arano will come up to them bearing a message from the guild's grandmaster, Gray Fox. You will receive the "Finding the Thieves Guild" quest after reading this message. Another way to join the Thieves Guild in Oblivion Remastered is by locating a "Wanted" poster of the Gray Fox in the Imperial City. One poster can be found in the Waterfront District, directly behind the fast travel point, on the right side of an arch. Close to this area is a begger called Puny Ancus, who will first deny the existence of Gray Fox. However, after taking a couple of bribes and having a high enough disposition, he will instruct you to visit the Garden of Dareloth at midnight. This will also award you with the "Finding the Thieves Guild" quest.

Regardless of how you learn about the meeting in Dareloth, you must proceed with the "May the Best Thief Win" quest at midnight in the Imperial City's Waterfront District in order to eventually be admitted into the Thieves Guild. However, one thing to note is that in order to begin the quest, Armand, Amusei, and Methredhel must all be present at the mentioned meeting place in Dareloth.

More about the Thieves Guild in Oblivion Remastered

There are three primary rules of the Thieves Guild in Oblivion Remastered that are ought to be followed by every member. These are as follows:

No one should steal from a fellow member of the guild.

No one should slay someone on the job, as the Thieves Guild isn't the Dark Brotherhood. However, animals and monsters can be slain if required.

No one must steal from the poor, as the peasants and beggars are under the personal protection of Gray Fox. Especially those on the Waterfront.

The quest that introduces you to the Thieves Guild (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Due to the pressure from the Imperial Watch, the Thieves Guild operates more covertly in Cyrodiil than in other parts of Tamriel. This is mainly because the assassination of Emperor Uriel Septim VII heightened the scrutiny of the Imperial Watch on secret organisations.

Although Hieronymus Lex set out to eliminate the Thieves Guild in the Imperial City by capturing its leader, Gray Fox, who has allegedly existed for more than 300 years, Imperial officials formally deny its existence.

