Can you play Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) on Steam Deck?

Valve recently dropped Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) on September 27, 2023. Fans hadn't seen the launch coming, and their excitement was off the charts. A worthy successor to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, it has quickly impressed everyone with its dedication to promoting teamwork and collaboration.

If you’re wondering whether your Steam Deck will be able to run CS2, then we have the answer.

Does Steam Deck have Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)?

Yes, you can play CS2 on Steam Deck, the hand-held portable console that is compatible with more than 6000 "Verified" games from the Steam Library. However, it is important to note that your experience might not be the best.

Depending on how well a game does on the Deck, Steam categorizes it as "Unknown," "Unsupported," "Playable," or "Verified." You will find that "Verified" titles run seamlessly on the deck due to their integration. The "Playable" tag indicates that gamers can play the title but will most likely run into resolution issues.

Counter-Strike 2 has been marked as "Playable," but early indications suggest that the Steam Deck cannot run CS2 without some persistent issues. However, the Source 2 game engine from Valve, which powers CS2, is a cutting-edge system that ought to work well with the strong AMD CPU in the Steam Deck. So, we can expect improvements in the near future.

What's new in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)?

Below we have highlighted a few CS2 features that have made the playerbase quite happy:

Improved sound

Game sounds play an important role in multiplayer titles like CS2. In some cases, they determine the final outcome of an intense competitive match where any kind of information is key. The game sounds in CS2 are better, so players are able to figure out their enemies' locations more effectively and strategize accordingly.

Improved visual effects

The enhanced visual effects in Counter-Strike 2, courtesy of the new Source 2 engine, make the game look realistic and lively. Utilities like the Hand Grenade, Incendiary, and Molotov are eye-catching as they land on the ground. Even the blood splatters in the game appear quite gory.

New user interface

The UI has improved HUD elements and a new game menu. The in-game UI also comes with a kill counter that lights up a card every time you get a kill. The card deck is complete when you score an ace.

Given that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ran almost flawlessly on the Steam Deck with a maximum resolution cap of 1280x800 (unless docked), it is expected that Valve will ensure the same for Counter-Strike 2.