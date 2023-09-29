10 budget GPUs for Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

It is officially the time to welcome Counter-Strike 2 and say goodbye to the most popular multiplayer first-person shooter, CS: GO. CS2 is now available on Steam for everyone, and Valve has specified the minimum and recommended system requirements for it. This game does not require all those expensive graphics cards, and having a budget GPU is more than enough to get a smooth lag-free experience.

This article will list the 10 best budget GPUs to play Counter-Strike 2, which will help you have a competitive advantage over other players.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

10 recommended budget GPUs for playing Counter-Strike 2

Here are the 10 most recommended budget GPUs for gamers:

1) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($170)

If you don't want to spend too much on a GPU for Counter-Strike 2, this is an excellent option. It also has ray-tracing support for modern titles, and you can comfortably play at 1080p resolution and with respectable frame rates. The architecture is 64bit, and it has 4GB GDDR6 memory.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 1024 Memory 8/4 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2650 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2815 MHz Memory Interface Width 64-bit

2) AMD Radeon RX 6600 ($219)

For a price of $220, this graphics card is efficient enough to run multiple AAA titles. It draws power at 160W, which ensures that heavy games will not harm your power supply. Running games like GTA 5 or even Cyberpunk 2077 is within its capabilities.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6600 Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 1792 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2044 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2491 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

3) Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition ($220)

This is the only entry from Intel on this list, and is capable enough to compete with Nvidia and AMD for a similar price point. It has an 8GB GDDR6 memory and speeds up to 2400 MHz, which balances performance and value.

Its 175W power draw appeals to those on a tight budget, and support for DLSS improves supported titles like Counter-Strike 2.

Specification Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition Architecture Xe HPG Cuda Cores 3584 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2050 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2400 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

4) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 ($230)

This is undoubtedly the best GPU for a price of $230. Playing games and even 3D rendering will feel smoother with this upgrade. The support for ray tracing enhances the gaming experience as a whole, and it is a recommended GPU for hardcore gamers.

Specification Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Architecture Ampere Cuda Cores 2560 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1.55 GHz Boost Clock Speed 1.78 GHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

5) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($250)

If you are an AMD fan, there are tons of options available in the market, including the Radeon RX 6650. It will give you a fluid 60+ fps experience even at 1440p settings when smashing enemies in Counter-Strike 2. It exhibits a good price-to-performance ratio, and comes with 180W power-draw mechanics.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 2048 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2055 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2635 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

6) AMD Radeon RX 7600 ($270)

Those gamers who does not want to spend a fortune but want to have a dynamic gaming experience for titles like Counter-Strike 2, should definitely consider the Radeon RX 7600 as an upgrade. It is not as good as the more expensive options, but you can draw good performance if you tune the in-game settings.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 7600 Architecture RDNA 3 Cuda Cores 2048 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2250 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2655 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

7) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 ($285)

This low-cost GPU, which features the Ampere architecture and 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, is a great choice for decent 1080p and 1440p gaming for almost all AAA titles.

It offers fantastic performance at both traditional as well as ray-tracing graphics for realistic visuals without breaking the bank. Additionally, the DLSS support significantly raises frame rates in games that use ray tracing.

Specification Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Architecture Ampere Cuda Cores 3584 Memory 12/ 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1.32 GHz Boost Clock Speed 1.78 GHz Memory Interface Width 192-bit / 128-bit

8) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ($300)

The RTX 4060's energy efficiency and single 8-pin power requirement make it suitable for those with existing systems looking to get an upgrade. Gamers looking for an immersive 1080p gaming with ray-tracing capabilities in Counter-Strike 2 will appreciate the RTX 4060's performance punch without it being a load on their pockets.

Specification Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Architecture Ampere Cuda Cores 3072 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1.83 GHz Boost Clock Speed 2.46 GHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

9) AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT ($350)

With 8GB GDDR6 memory and RDNA 2 architecture, this low-cost graphics card stands out as a top-tier 1080p option. While maintaining a cool touch, its effective 160W power draw offers fantastic 1080p and 1440p gaming experiences.

Even at lower resolutions, AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology enhances image quality.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 2,048 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2359 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2589 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

10) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT ($350)

Although a little on the pricey side, this GPU is still worthwhile if you can afford it. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT has 2560 stream processors and 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

It is a top-tier RTX GPU for gamers on a budget who want stellar performance at 1080p and 1440p. It is incredibly energy-efficient, and uses only 230W when fully loaded. Hence, it can run Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) without any issues.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 2560 Memory 12GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2321 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2581 MHz Memory Interface Width 192-bit

There are tons of other GPUs are available as well, and you should consider upgrading to one depending on your work-play balance. For more informative content, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech hub.