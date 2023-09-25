10 best budget GPUs to play Cyberpunk 2077 in 2023

Finding the best budget GPU to run the most performance-demanding games is not an easy task. And AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 are certainly not the game you go for with a graphics card of 1GB or so. However, there are some excellent options to consider that come in budget in the context of VRAM. The game is about 70GB in size, and with its stunning visuals and complex environments, Night City requires a powerful GPU to fully immerse players in the dystopian world.

This article will briefly list the ten best budget GPUs available to play Cyberpunk 2077 with 1080p resolution. The entries will be from well-established brands that give good graphics output.

Best Budget GPUs for playing Cyberpunk 2077

Here are the ten best budget GPUs for budget gamers:

1) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($170)

With its 4GB GDDR6 memory, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT is a fantastic budget RTX GPU for 1080p gaming. It provides an affordable option for gamers looking for playable frame rates in modern titles, with decent performance and support for ray tracing.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 1024 Memory 8/4 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2650 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2815 MHz Memory Interface Width 64-bit

2) AMD Radeon RX 6600 ($219)

This budget GPU is a low-cost yet highly efficient to run games at 1080p. Ray tracing is also supported for realistic lighting effects and shadows. The 160-watt power efficiency ensures that it will not overburden your power supply.

With its ample memory size, the RX 6600 is an excellent choice for smooth frame rates and affordability.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6600 Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 1792 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2044 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2491 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

3) Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition ($220)

This might be the best budget GPU from Intel. The Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition is a commendable budget card that balances performance and value as a reasonably priced RTX GPU, with 8GB GDDR6 memory and 28 Xe-Cores up to 2400 MHz.

Its 175W power draw appeals to those on a tight budget, while DLSS and XeSS support improves supported titles like Cyberpunk 2077.

Specification Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition Architecture Xe HPG Cuda Cores 3584 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2050 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2400 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

4) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 ($230)

The RTX 3050 is an excellent choice for budget-conscious 1080p gamers who want to experiment with ray tracing without breaking the bank. This is due to its affordable pricing, capable performance, and low power draw, which provide an enjoyable gaming experience.

Specification Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Architecture Ampere Cuda Cores 2560 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1.55 GHz Boost Clock Speed 1.78 GHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

5) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($250)

While not as widely available as other options, the RX 6500 XT is a cost-effective choice for those who want to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 without spending a fortune. This budget GPU has a performance-price balance, and with its power-efficient 180W draw, this capable card delivers 60fps+ fluidity at 1440p in titles such as Doom Eternal and Cyberpunk 2077.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 2048 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2055 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2635 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

6) AMD Radeon RX 7600 ($270)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is not as capable of ray tracing as more expensive RTX cards. However, its competitive pricing and power efficiency of only 165 watts make it an excellent choice for budget-conscious gamers looking for outstanding 1080p gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 7600 Architecture RDNA 3 Cuda Cores 2048 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2250 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2655 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

7) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 ($285)

This is the most recommended GPU for an overall experience in terms of gaming. With Ampere architecture and 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, this budget GPU is an excellent low-cost GPU for incredible 1080p and 1440p gaming.

It provides excellent performance in ray tracing and traditional titles for immersive visuals without breaking the bank. Furthermore, DLSS support significantly improves frame rates in ray tracing games.

Specification Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Architecture Ampere Cuda Cores 3584 Memory 12/ 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1.32 GHz Boost Clock Speed 1.78 GHz Memory Interface Width 192-bit / 128-bit

8) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ($300)

The RTX 4060's energy efficiency and single 8-pin power requirement make it suitable for those with existing systems. Gamers looking for immersive 1080p gaming with ray-tracing capabilities in Cyberpunk 2077 will appreciate the RTX 4060's performance punch without breaking the bank.

Specification Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Architecture Ampere Cuda Cores 3072 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1.83 GHz Boost Clock Speed 2.46 GHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

9) AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT ($350)

This budget graphics card stands out as a premier budget 1080p GPU with 8GB GDDR6 memory and RDNA 2 architecture. Its efficient 160W power draw provides fantastic 1080p and 1440p gaming experiences while remaining cool to the touch.

Moreover, FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology from AMD improves image quality even at lower resolutions.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 2,048 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2359 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2589 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

10) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT ($350)

This GPU is slightly on the expensive side, but if you can spend the money, it is worth it. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT has 12GB of GDDR6 memory and 2560 stream processors.

It is a top-tier RTX GPU for budget gamers looking for 1080p and 1440p gaming performance. It is extremely power efficient, drawing only 230W under load, which will run Cyberpunk 2077 smoothly.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 2560 Memory 12GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2321 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2581 MHz Memory Interface Width 192-bit

