When will AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT launch? Predicting specs, price, and more

Debuting last month for $269, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT will be Team Red's premium 1080p gaming option if trends are anything to go by. Taking on the RTX 4060 Ti, the slightly higher-end pixel pusher, however, isn't launching anytime soon. Although, pricing is expected to be better than Team Green to appeal to a more budget-oriented audience.

Details on the 7600 XT are still sparse. The graphics card will likely employ a Navi 32 GPU, which will be a step above the Navi 33 under the hood of the 7600. With bumped-up specs and more VRAM, this card will serve as a future-proof offering in the RDNA 3 lineup.

This article goes over all details we know about the 7600 XT, along with some predictions. Note that since none of the information here is officially confirmed, one should treat it merely as speculation.

What are the expected specs of the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT?

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT will likely use a Navi 32 graphics processor since the RX 7600 already employs a Navi 33. Details on the Navi 32 remain unknown, likely hinting that the GPU won't launch until late 2023.

It should have somewhere between 10-12GB of GDDR6 memory. However, Team Red could also launch it with 16GB of VRAM, which won't be surprising. After all, Nvidia has also launched a 4060 Ti 16 GB variant.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT Graphics processor Navi 32 Shading units 2,560 (predicted) VRAM 12 GB GDDR6 (predicted) TDP 165W (predicted) Price $349

Other details on the list above are based on predictions from Team Red launches over the last few years.

How should the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT be priced?

Appropriate pricing can make or break the 7600 XT. Nvidia has already received backlash for pricing their RTX 4060 Ti at $399 for the 8GB variant. Since AMD is generally focused on beating Team Green in price to performance, the 7600 XT will likely cost less than the 7600.

We believe a $349 price tag will put the upcoming budget 1080p card in a strategic sweet spot. On the one hand, it wouldn't be much costlier than the 4060, prompting many budget gamers to pay $50 more for better performance. It would also be cheaper than the 4060 Ti, making the card lucrative.

