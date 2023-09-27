5 best budget GPUs for Counter-Strike 2

Arguably, the most anticipated game of 2023, Counter-Strike 2, is going to be released in the next few weeks and gamers are looking for the best budget GPUs to run the title. The multiplayer tactical FPS has gained a lot of popularity since its inception in 1999 as a Half-Life mod. This was further boosted by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), which was released in 2012.

The game is designed to be CPU intensive, but having a good GPU to accompany your powerful CPU will only result in a more optimal experience with higher frame rates.

This article lists the five best budget graphics cards that you should consider to have the most pleasurable experience when Valve releases Counter-Strike 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 great budget GPUs for playing Counter-Strike 2

1) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($170)

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT is a fantastic budget RTX GPU for 1080p in Counter-Strike 2, with 4GB GDDR6 memory. This budget GPU offers an affordable option for gamers looking for playable frame rates in modern titles, as well as decent performance and ray tracing support.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 1024 Memory 8/4 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2650 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2815 MHz Memory Interface Width 64-bit

2) AMD Radeon RX 6600 ($219)

This entry is highly efficient at running multiple AAA titles. Ray tracing is also supported for realistic lighting and shadow effects. Its power efficiency of 160 watts ensures that it will not overburden your power supply.

The RX 6600 is an excellent choice for smooth frame rates and affordability.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6600 Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 1792 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2044 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2491 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

3) Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition ($220)

This might as well be Intel's best budget GPU. The Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition is a commendable graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 memory and 28 Xe-Cores up to 2400 MHz that balances performance and value as a reasonably priced GPU.

Its 175W power draw appeals to those on a tight budget, and support for DLSS and XeSS improves supported titles like Counter-Strike 2.

Specification Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition Architecture Xe HPG Cuda Cores 3584 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2050 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2400 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

4) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 ($230)

The RTX 3050 is an excellent choice for playing Counter-Strike 2 on a tight budget for those who want to try out ray tracing without breaking the bank. This is due to its reasonable pricing, capable performance, and low power draw, all of which contribute to a pleasurable gaming experience.

For $230, it might be the best budget GPU you can get from the tech giant Nvidia.

Specification Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Architecture Ampere Cuda Cores 2560 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1.55 GHz Boost Clock Speed 1.78 GHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

5) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($250)

While not as widely available as other options, the RX 6650 XT is a low-cost option for those looking to play popular games without spending a fortune. This budget GPU has a good performance-to-price ratio, and with a power-efficient 180W draw, it can deliver 60fps+ fluidity at 1440p in many demanding games like Doom Eternal and Cyberpunk 2077.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 2048 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2055 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2635 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

Now that Valve has confirmed that they are going to release a new improved version of CS: GO, with upgraded graphics and fresh maps, finding a good GPU might be a hard task. This article only lists five budget GPUs, but there are other options that you should explore to find out what's best for you.

For similar informative content, follow Sportskeeda Gaming Tech.