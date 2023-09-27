Gaming Tech

5 best budget GPUs for Counter-Strike 2

By Anshuman Panda
Modified Sep 27, 2023 16:26 GMT
Counter-Strike 2
A low budget should not stop you from playing Counter-Strike 2 (Image via Peakpx)

Arguably, the most anticipated game of 2023, Counter-Strike 2, is going to be released in the next few weeks and gamers are looking for the best budget GPUs to run the title. The multiplayer tactical FPS has gained a lot of popularity since its inception in 1999 as a Half-Life mod. This was further boosted by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), which was released in 2012.

The game is designed to be CPU intensive, but having a good GPU to accompany your powerful CPU will only result in a more optimal experience with higher frame rates.

This article lists the five best budget graphics cards that you should consider to have the most pleasurable experience when Valve releases Counter-Strike 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 great budget GPUs for playing Counter-Strike 2

youtube-cover

1) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($170)

youtube-cover

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT is a fantastic budget RTX GPU for 1080p in Counter-Strike 2, with 4GB GDDR6 memory. This budget GPU offers an affordable option for gamers looking for playable frame rates in modern titles, as well as decent performance and ray tracing support.

SpecificationAMD Radeon RX 6500 XT
Architecture RDNA 2
Cuda Cores 1024
Memory 8/4 GB GDDR6
Base Clock Speed 2650 MHz
Boost Clock Speed 2815 MHz
Memory Interface Width 64-bit

2) AMD Radeon RX 6600 ($219)

youtube-cover

This entry is highly efficient at running multiple AAA titles. Ray tracing is also supported for realistic lighting and shadow effects. Its power efficiency of 160 watts ensures that it will not overburden your power supply.

The RX 6600 is an excellent choice for smooth frame rates and affordability.

SpecificationAMD Radeon RX 6600
Architecture RDNA 2
Cuda Cores 1792
Memory 8 GB GDDR6
Base Clock Speed 2044 MHz
Boost Clock Speed 2491 MHz
Memory Interface Width 128-bit

3) Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition ($220)

youtube-cover

This might as well be Intel's best budget GPU. The Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition is a commendable graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 memory and 28 Xe-Cores up to 2400 MHz that balances performance and value as a reasonably priced GPU.

Its 175W power draw appeals to those on a tight budget, and support for DLSS and XeSS improves supported titles like Counter-Strike 2.

SpecificationIntel Arc A750 Limited Edition
Architecture Xe HPG
Cuda Cores 3584
Memory 8GB GDDR6
Base Clock Speed 2050 MHz
Boost Clock Speed 2400 MHz
Memory Interface Width 128-bit

4) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 ($230)

youtube-cover

The RTX 3050 is an excellent choice for playing Counter-Strike 2 on a tight budget for those who want to try out ray tracing without breaking the bank. This is due to its reasonable pricing, capable performance, and low power draw, all of which contribute to a pleasurable gaming experience.

For $230, it might be the best budget GPU you can get from the tech giant Nvidia.

SpecificationNvidia GeForce RTX 3050
Architecture Ampere
Cuda Cores 2560
Memory 8 GB GDDR6
Base Clock Speed 1.55 GHz
Boost Clock Speed 1.78 GHz
Memory Interface Width 128-bit

5) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($250)

youtube-cover

While not as widely available as other options, the RX 6650 XT is a low-cost option for those looking to play popular games without spending a fortune. This budget GPU has a good performance-to-price ratio, and with a power-efficient 180W draw, it can deliver 60fps+ fluidity at 1440p in many demanding games like Doom Eternal and Cyberpunk 2077.

SpecificationAMD Radeon RX 6650 XT
Architecture RDNA 2
Cuda Cores 2048
Memory 8GB GDDR6
Base Clock Speed 2055 MHz
Boost Clock Speed 2635 MHz
Memory Interface Width 128-bit

Now that Valve has confirmed that they are going to release a new improved version of CS: GO, with upgraded graphics and fresh maps, finding a good GPU might be a hard task. This article only lists five budget GPUs, but there are other options that you should explore to find out what's best for you.

For similar informative content, follow Sportskeeda Gaming Tech.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
