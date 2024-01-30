Can you play Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League in single-player?

Whether one can play Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League in single-player mode is a question many fans have harbored ever since the game was announced. It is set in the same universe as the Batman: Arkham trilogy and was also developed by the same studio, Rocksteady Studios. Notably, the events of Suicide Squad take place roughly five years after the canonical ending of Arkham Knight.

Starting with the release of Batman: Arkham Asylum nearly 15 years ago, Rocksteady's Arkham series has set the gold standard for modern AAA action-adventure games centering superheroes.

While Warner Bros Montreal's attempt to carry the baton with Gotham Knights was a dud, Rocksteady continues its lineage through Suicide Squad. Aside from its different flavors and focus on gunplay, it is also a live-service game foremost. But has it cast off the mantle of single-player completely? This article explains more.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's offline single-player mode is coming sometime in 2024

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is designed to be solo-friendly, but it is marketed as a live-service game foremost. The game comes with all the knick-knacks of a live-service game, including a Battle Pass to adorn its seasonally changing main menu.

After a brief tutorial segment to acclimate you to the game mechanics, the game lets you match-make with up to four different players before you head into its story mode.

What's more, some players are even experiencing an Early Access bug that falsely displays their story mode completion as full.

Beneath the many attempts to pile looter-shooter mechanics onto this live service game lies the glimpses of a fairly enjoyable Rocksteady game.

Understandably, some fans do not care much for the game's live-service paraphernalia and simply want to treat it like a solo Arkham spin-off experience.

Many Rocksteady loyalists are eager to get a taste of the signature free-flow combat system that many developers have tried to replicate. For reference, there has not been an Arkham game in over nine years.

Right now, disabling matchmaking can give you an almost complete solo experience. However, a future update this year may finally let you play it in true single-player mode offline.

Suicide Squad developers announce the possibility of playing offline in a future update (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

Thankfully, the developers have listened to the fanbase and are planning to add a Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League single-player offline story mode in earnest. This mode is expected to be released sometime in 2024, per an official developer post on Discord from December 2023.

This mode will allow you to play through the campaign without internet connectivity, as well as provide access to its four classes. Whether one will have access to all character customizations and obtain resources in this offline mode, however, has not been discussed yet.

