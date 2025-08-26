Can you pre-farm for Lauma in Genshin Impact 6.0, as per leaks?

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Aug 26, 2025 15:02 GMT
Pre-farming guide for soon-to-be-released character Lauma (Image via HoYoverse)

Lauma is an upcoming 5-star character slated to release in Genshin Impact 6.0. She is a Dendro Catalyst user hailing from Nod-Krai, and will be one of the first few Nod-Krai characters to be added to the game. With the release of version 6.0 drawing closer with each passing day, players might be interested in knowing whether they can pre-farm Ascension, Talent, and Weapon materials for Lauma. Thankfully, leakers have disclosed information hinting at Lauma's potential materials that can be used to ascend her, level up her talents, and upgrade her signature weapon.

Read on to find out which materials can be pre-farmed in preparation for Lauma's release in Genshin Impact 6.0, as hinted at via leaks.

Genshin Impact Lauma pre-farm guide, according to leaks

Lauma Ascension materials

The following are all the Ascension materials that you will need to ascend Lauma to Lvl.90:

  • Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1
  • Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9
  • Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9
  • Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6
  • Tattered Warrant x18
  • Immaculate Warrant x30
  • Frost-Etched Warrant x36
  • Moonfall Silver x168
  • Lightbearing Scale-Feather x46

As of now, you can only farm the Nagadus Emerald Slivers, Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones, as all the other materials are currently unavailable, and can be accessed only after the release of Genshin Impact 6.0.

As per leaks, Tattered Warrants, Immaculate Warrants, and Frost-Etched Warrants are enemy drops from Fatui Oprichniki enemies found in Nod-Krai. Moonlight Silver is a Nod-Krai local specialty which can be farmed from the overworld, while Lightbearing Scale-Feather is a boss drop from the Radiant Moonfly boss enemy.

Lauma Talent upgrade materials

You will need the following materials to upgrade Lauma's talents to Level 10:

  • Teachings of Moonlight x9
  • Guide to Moonlight x63
  • Philosophies of Moonlight x114
  • Tattered Warrant x18
  • Immaculate Warrant x66
  • Frost-Etched Warrant x93
  • Eroded Scale-Feather x18
Since Lauma's Talent books will only be available once the Nod-Krai Talent domain is available, the only Talent upgrade material you can pre-farm for Lauma is the Eroded Scale-Feather, which is a drop from the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire boss enemy. This Weekly Boss can be found in Natlan, near the Stadium of Sacred Flame.

Also read: Genshin Impact Lauma kit leaks: Skill, Burst, Constellations, and passive talents

Lauma signature weapon materials

According to leaks, Lauma's signature weapon is a 5-star Catalyst titled Nightweaver's Looking Glass, and requires the following materials to be leveled up to 90:

  • Artful Device Fragment x 5
  • Artful Device Replica x 14
  • Artful Device Inheritance x 14
  • Artful Device Wish x 6
  • Frostnight's Glimmer x 23
  • Frostnight's Glow x 27
  • Frostnight's Glory x 41
  • Broken Drive Shaft x 15
  • Reinforced Drive Shaft x 23
  • Precision Axle x 27

Artful Device Fragment, Artful Device Replica, Artful Device Inheritance, and Artful Device Wish can be farmed from the Nod-Krai weapon domain in Genshin Impact 6.0. Frostnight's Glimmer, Frostnight's Glow, and Frostnight's Glory are enemy drops from Frostnight Scions found in Nod-Krai, while Broken Drive Shaft, Reinforced Drive Shaft, and Precision Axle can be obtained by defeating Landcruiser enemies in Nod-Krai.

As of now, none of Lauma's Signature weapon materials can be farmed, as they are all exclusive to the upcoming region of Nod-Krai, which will be released in Genshin Impact 6.0.

Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0-6.6 banners leak

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

Aishwarya Ghosh

