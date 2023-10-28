Can PS5 users play EA FC 24 with PS4 players?

Akin to the last few years, EA FC 24 is available on both generations of consoles, and PS4 and PS5 users can enjoy all the game modes included in this year's release. Following a similar pattern from FIFA 23, both of them currently have crossplay that allows the users to play with those who are using other platforms like Xbox and PC. That said, there's a strong limitation put in place by EA Sports that doesn't allow PS5 players to play together with those using a PS4.

Despite a change in name, EA FC 24 is a continuation of FIFA 23 as far as game modes and features are concerned. The presence of crossplay does make the lives of players easier, especially when it comes to matchmaking.

That said, the differences in the two generations of consoles make it impossible for PlayStation users to play together.

EA FC 24 has major differences between the PS4 and PS5 versions

While EA FC 24 has the same game modes on the PS5 and PS4, there are noticeable differences in gameplay. The current-gen version has several gameplay elements that are absent in the version that runs on the older-gen.

For instance, HyperMotion V can only be enjoyed by those who are playing on the current-gen version.

To keep matters fair, users on PS5 can only play with those on PC or an Xbox Series XlS. Similarly, PS4 users can enjoy the game modes with those who are playing on the Xbox One.

Both situations require crossplay to be enabled in the first place. However, matchmaking will never pair two users together if they use devices from different generations.

While this could change in the near future, it's unlikely that PS5 players will be able to play with PS4 owners.

The version of EA FC 24 will always be different due to the gap between the target hardware of the two consoles. It's likely going to follow the same path as FIFA 23 and FIFA 22 (in which crossplay was introduced as a beta test).

That said, having crossplay enabled still creates a lot of difference, especially if it takes too long to find matches. Additionally, many players were unable to play with their friends because they weren't using the same platforms.

Such issues are no longer valid with full implementation of crossplay across all the game modes. The only restriction applicable in all the cases relates to the generation of the console being used.