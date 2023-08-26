Can you raise dead people in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 presents a plethora of distinctive activities that deliver an immersive RPG adventure. It features a wide range of choices, allowing players to tailor their experience according to their preferences. The game lets you take unusual actions, such as conversing with animals or communicating with the deceased. It even permits the revival of deceased characters.

However, a crucial point to understand is that revival within Baldur's Gate 3 pertains exclusively to the companions. Deceased NPCs cannot be revived due to their demise being intertwined with specific plot developments vital to the progression of the story.

While you can employ the Speak with Dead spell to inquire about five queries of expired NPCs, true revival is not attainable. Certain actions need to be undertaken when addressing the revival of deceased companions.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: best ways to revive dead companions

1) Scroll of Revivify

The Scroll of Revivify holds significant value (Image via Larian Studios)

During your adventure in Baldur's Gate 3, you will encounter many consumable items with various effects. These can include enhancing your character or restoring your health points.

One such item is the Scroll of Revivify, which holds significant value due to its ability to revive deceased companions. This item can be acquired through random discoveries or from merchants such as Roah Moonglow, Arron, and Cyrel.

Like any other item, it will be stored in your inventory. To bring a deceased character back to life, you need to access your inventory, locate the Scroll of Revivify, and then activate it by choosing the specific deceased character you wish to revive. Therefore, retaining the Scroll of Revivify is crucial, as it can provide significant benefits when facing formidable foes and bosses in battles.

2) Revivify Spells

Use Revivify Spells (Image via Larian Studios)

An alternate method for bringing back deceased companions is by employing the Revivify Spell. If your character is part of the Wizard, Cleric, or Paladin class, you possess the capability to resurrect fallen comrades.

This spell becomes attainable upon reaching Level 3. The process of advancing in levels can be accomplished by fulfilling quests as well as vanquishing bosses and adversaries.

Upon reaching the third Level, your character gains the ability to revive deceased companions without reliance on the Revivify Scroll. Following its use, the scroll can be recharged through the Long Rest. This process restores all spells and additional abilities.

3) Withers

During the course of your adventure in Baldur's Gate 3, you will encounter a multitude of NPCs. These characters possess unique capabilities and assist you on your journey. One particular NPC, Wither, has the remarkable power to bring back deceased companions to life. This service can be obtained for a fee of 200 Gold, allowing your deceased companion to rejoin your party.

Furthermore, Wither offers the additional service of class changes. To meet Wither, you must advance through the main storyline in Act 1 until you arrive at a location known as the Dank Crypt.

Once there, you will have the opportunity to meet Wither, who will subsequently visit your camp to provide these valuable services.