Best resting tips in Baldur's Gate 3

Gamers who want to go on a big adventure can live out their fantasies through Baldur's Gate 3. In this game, you can take on quests that can impact your character's world with the decisions you make. Aside from taking care of the world around you, you must take care of your character and ensure they are in good fighting shape before embarking on quests.

As such, resting is a very important aspect of playing Baldur's Gate 3. However, resting is not as simple as clicking a rest button or taking your party into a safe area where they can sleep. There is some depth to the in-game resting mechanic, which means players will need to be mindful of how they use it.

If you would like to know how you can maximize your rest in the game, check out this guide that explores the best tips and tricks for resting.

Getting the most out of rests in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Invest time and gold in gathering or buying camp resources

Resources are vital for long resting (Image via Larian Studios)

Long rests are great since they restore your entire party's health and spell slots. Using it after a long and difficult fight is certainly the best way to ensure that you can carry on with your adventures in your best fighting shape. However, they do come at a cost.

Each long rest will require you to spend camp supplies or food items, without which you cannot benefit from a long rest. Make sure to keep an eye out for food that you can loot or set aside some gold to purchase camp supplies. Otherwise, you might find yourself unable to take a much-needed breather.

2) Differentiate between the benefits of long rests and short rests

Each of your party members in Baldur's Gate 3 has a set of racial and class abilities that set them apart from one another. Most of these abilities have limited uses, so you cannot spam them. Thankfully, their uses get restored upon taking a rest.

However, do take note that the use of some abilities will get restored even if you only take a short rest. Long rests are not always necessary to regain all your abilities, so make sure that you are aware of what type of rest is needed to restore them. Doing so will help you manage your rest better as it helps you determine what type of rest you need before jumping into the next quest.

3) Shuffle things around during your long rests

There are several things that you need to manage with regard to your party in Baldur's Gate 3. Sometimes, you will get so caught up in the adventure that you neglect this aspect of adventuring. If you are this type of adventurer, then you may want to do more than sleep when you are in camp.

During a long rest period, check your party's inventory and set aside the ones you want to sell. Aside from managing your inventory, manage your spells and prepare whatever you think is necessary. Lastly, switch your party members around so you can take the appropriate people depending on the next quest you embark on.

4) Interact with the people in your party

Speaking of your party members in Baldur's Gate 3, you may want to try to deepen your bond with them. One of the ways you can do this is by taking the time to have actual conversations with them. While this can be done while you are adventuring, there are also several interactions that you can have while you are in your camp.

Spend some time going around while in camp to talk to your party members, especially the ones that you are trying to pursue a romantic relationship with. During certain points in Baldur's Gate 3, you may even get some visitors in your camp with whom you can have interesting conversations, so make sure you do not miss out on these.

5) Do not default to using long rests

While it is tempting to keep using long rests at the end of encounters in Baldur's Gate 3, try to avoid doing this. Aside from the fact that you will run out of supplies very quickly and would have to dedicate more time to finding more, it can also cause you to miss out on some time-sensitive events.

If it can't be helped, look for other ways to restore your health. Look into using spells if you can spare them, or use the health potions that you come across. Doing this will also teach you how to manage other resources, such as spell slots. Training yourself to use long rests only when necessary will also teach you to spend all your other resources wisely.

These are the ways that you can maximize the use of resting in Baldur's Gate 3. Do take note that you can go into camp to do some downtime activities so you do not need to wait until it is time to long rest to visit your camp.