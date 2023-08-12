5 best companions for beginners in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 presents a challenging campaign that necessitates conquering hurdles through collaborative efforts with your companions. The game boasts diverse distinctive characters, each with its own unique skills. Selecting them as companions becomes easier once you familiarize yourself with their capabilities. While every challenge within Baldur's Gate 3 is intricate and distinctive, the path becomes considerably smoother if you opt for the appropriate character to tackle such situations.

You will encounter various characters when you start your adventure in Baldur's Gate 3. To enlist them as your companions, choosing suitable dialogue options is crucial. This is important because if you fail to make the correct selections, there's a possibility that they might become hostile towards you.

Furthermore, recruiting these companions involves identifying their whereabouts and accomplishing particular quests to establish a connection with them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Shadowheart and four other companions for beginners in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Gale

Class: Wizard

Background: Sage

Race: Human

When considering the recruitment of a companion, it's crucial to grasp their respective classes. Gale falls under the category of the Wizard class, and individuals of this class possess skills and expertise in Intelligence and Wisdom. They employ their intellect to cast various spells, essentially specializing in magical abilities effectively.

Their Intelligence proficiency greatly aids in overcoming Dice Roll challenges effortlessly. Their high intellectual capacity bestows distinct advantages when navigating scenarios necessitating interaction with specific characters. The attribute of Wisdom proves invaluable in managing encounters with animals. Furthermore, characters endowed with a strong Wisdom attribute excel in survival and adeptly reading others.

Considering these proficiencies, Gale stands out as an ideal companion, greatly facilitating resolving most challenges you might face. You can encounter Gale during the Act 1 playthrough, specifically in the area known as the Ravaged Beach.

2) Lae'zel

Class: Fighter

Background: Soldier

Race: Githyanki

Lae'zel is a character encountered in the initial stages of playing Baldur's Gate 3. You'll meet her during the game's prologue, specifically within the area known as Cathedral Ruins. To recruit her to your party, it's necessary to liberate her from confinement.

Lae'zel belongs to the Fighter class, renowned for its adeptness in managing various weaponry, protective gear, and shields. Fighters possess remarkable survival skills, particularly beneficial in one-on-one combat situations. Lae'zel has exceptional combat prowess, rendering her an invaluable companion for your journey.

3) Astarion

Class: Rogue

Background: Charlatan

Race: High Elf

Astarion specializes in the art of deception and cunning. He belongs to the Rogue class, excelling in Dexterity and displaying remarkable combat proficiency. Characters of this class hold a distinct advantage in executing stealth maneuvers and in the complex tasks of lockpicking and trap disarming. Their proficiency extends to a variety of weapons, including crossbows and longswords.

The Dexterity attribute, crucial to Astarion's skill set, significantly enhances the likelihood of a successful Attack Roll during combat engagements. The outcome of an Attack Roll serves as the determining factor for achieving a Critical Hit or encountering a Critical Miss in battles. Due to the various advantageous abilities Astarion possesses, enlisting him as a companion is highly recommended. Doing so substantially heightens your odds of overcoming the challenges.

4) Shadowheart

Shadowheart can be encountered during the Act 1 Nautiloid playthrough in Baldur's Gate 3. She is a member of the Cleric class, and her expertise lies in cunning abilities. Her gameplay focuses on employing stealth tactics and spells of illusion and deceit. Cleric-class characters possess proficiency in casting spells that revolve around healing, with their capabilities being rooted in Wisdom and Charisma attributes.

Wisdom, as previously mentioned, aids in perceiving and understanding other characters and creatures, contributing to their adept survival instincts. On the other hand, Charisma-endowed characters excel in navigating dice roll-based mechanics and display finesse in interactions, often displaying proficient manipulation skills.

Notably, Shadowheart has garnered significant popularity among players for romantic involvement. Larian Studios recently disclosed a statistic underscoring that most players favor Shadowheart as their preferred romantic partner within Baldur's Gate 3. Her skill set positions her as an optimal companion for tackling diverse challenges and enjoying companionship.

5) Karlach

Class: Barbarian

Background: Outlander

Race: Zariel Tiefling

Karlach belongs to the Barbarian class and possesses exceptional combat skills. Those affiliated with the Barbarian class are experts in wielding weapons, armor, and shields. They are fearless fighters who harness their inner rage to execute devastating attacks upon their adversaries.

Beyond their combat prowess, these individuals possess Strength as a trait, aiding them in wielding strength-dependent weapons and increasing their likelihood of successful Attack Rolls. Karlach is in the Blighted Village during Act 1 of Baldur's Gate 3.