Can you replay missions in Weird West?

Weird West delivers an immersive story where, as an in-game tip states, 'actions have consequences.'

The supernatural wild west game by Devolver Digital sends players through five different chapters with a series of missions found in each one. After one is completed, players can move on to the next.

Choices that are made in one chapter will affect portions of the following chapters. Therefore, in terms of mission replayability, players can start a new game or reload an earlier save file if they want to try a mission again.

Weird West missions can be replayed through a new save file

Replayability comes in the form of a brand new save file (Image via Devolver Digital)

Each character played throughout the various chapters has to make important decisions. The story is dependent upon the choices that players make as they journey through the Weird West.

Replaying chapters wouldn't make much sense in a single run. This would alter the decisions made and that would probably be a tough technical task for the developers to put together.

Devolver Digital @devolverdigital



The action RPG x immersive sim from Welcome to the Weird West!The action RPG x immersive sim from @WolfEyeGames is available now on Xbox, PlayStation and PC! Welcome to the Weird West!The action RPG x immersive sim from @WolfEyeGames is available now on Xbox, PlayStation and PC! https://t.co/fVX7DaxlBA

However, that doesn't stop players from creating a new save file or loading an earlier save file to replay a mission. This is especially true if they don't like the decision they made and the outcome of that action.

Starting new save files allows for several different endings, and Weird West is definitely a game where playing through it a handful of times is absolutely recommended.

The choices of Weird West

The various choices players make have a huge impact on the story (Image via Devolver Digital)

The story of the game is very deep and should be replayed multiple times to see the entire experience laid out by Devolver Digital. The five chapters are labeled 'journeys' in the game.

One of the chapter sees a bounty hunter track down the individual who killed her son. The next involves a cursed Pigman trying to find his true identity. After that, a tracker hunts down the spirit of greed.

The fourth journey is about a werewolf looking to increase the numbers of his clan. Lastly, an Oneirist witch struggles to prevent the apocalyptic future that she saw in her vision.

Devolver Digital @devolverdigital Weird West is making quite the name for itself...



“...feels like a momentous achievement in the immersive sims genre.”

- Kotaku



“...more than lives up to its name in all the right ways.”

– IGN



“…a breathtakingly reactive spin on classic Fallout”

- Rock Paper Shotgun Weird West is making quite the name for itself...“...feels like a momentous achievement in the immersive sims genre.”- Kotaku“...more than lives up to its name in all the right ways.”– IGN“…a breathtakingly reactive spin on classic Fallout”- Rock Paper Shotgun https://t.co/rpd0Y3QKPt

Each journey is in the same eery and supernatural location with its own unique main objectives and side missions. These missions require some tough decisions to be made.

Players may come across characters from the past, and they have to live with the consequences of their actions from those previous chapters. The in-game world truly shapes around the decisions of the player.

Edited by Mayank Shete