Can Ryo be saved in Digimon Survive?

Digimon Survive puts a lot of focus on maintaining relationships and making decisions through conversation.

One character who has been brought to the forefront by this focus is Ryo. The young man doesn't enjoy his time in the digital world. This makes saving him all the more emotional.

No matter how close the player is to Ryo, he will die during the first playthrough. Fortunately, he can be spared in a New Game+ save.

How Ryo dies in Digimon Survive

In Part Three, players will have a fierce battle with Cyclonemon. After the battle, Haru and Ryo will have a conversation next to a river about getting back to the real world.

Ryo has been an absolute wreck throughout the game. However, despite being annoying, he still shows some humanity.

During his conversation with Haru, Ryo cries out for his deceased mother to come and save him. His mother then appears out of nowhere.

However, the entity isn't his mother. The other party members can see the black shadowy figure for what it truly is, but by the time Ryo stops hallucinating, it is too late for him.

The shadow grabs him, pulls him in, and blood splatters the screen as the rest of the party watches in horror.

The shadowy fog that has been tormenting the party throughout the entirety of Digimon Survive takes another victim here.

Trying to help Ryo in the first playthrough is useless as he will die regardless.

How to save Ryo after the first playthrough in Digimon Survive

Players can save Ryo in Digimon Survive if they load up another game. After beating the main story for the first time, they will unlock access to the New Game+ feature.

Here's how to save Ryo after watching his brutal death during the first playthrough:

Start a New Game+ save from the game's main menu.

Agree with Ryo over Aoi and Minoru when given the option in Part Two.

During Free Action in Part Two, select the option that says, "Phones don't work."

Immediately follow that up with the option that says, "He's not wrong."

Play through the story until the fight with Cyclonemon is over in Part Three.

When players get to the scene where Ryo died originally, selecting "Of course, we'll help!" is the only way to save his life.

The scene will now show the party snatching Ryo away from the shadowy fog and bringing him back from his trance.

Ryo won't be stuck focusing on his mother's appearance. Instead, he will remember that his mother passed away and use that knowledge to prevent himself from being taken.

Ryo's hopelessness will disappear at this point, and he will obtain confidence that he hadn't shown previously in Digimon Survive. This allows him to remain on the team for the rest of the game.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

