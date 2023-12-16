Can you save your progress in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC is essentially an entirely new game mode, complete with fresh enemy types, bosses, and more. While Valhalla's moment-to-moment gameplay more or less remains the same as God of War Ragnarok's base game, the expansion's progression systems are a significant departure, featuring elements from the roguelike genre.

Similarly to most modern rogue-like or rogue-lite games, the DLC does not feature a traditional auto-saving system. Instead, it encourages players to complete any given run before they're allowed to bank the resources earned. However, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla allows you to temporarily suspend your progress in the middle of a run. Here's how you can do it.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

You can temporarily suspend your progress in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

While God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC does not allow you to save progress permanently, it does let you temporarily suspend your runs for a short time. The save system for Valhalla is identical to Housemarque's sci-fi rogue-like title, Returnal, where you cannot permanently save your progress but can temporarily suspend it.

To suspend your progress in Valhalla, simply reach any of the "Tablet of Endeavour" scattered across the different realms, and interact with it. Note that you can only suspend your progress in realms devoid of any combat encounters, such as Svfartalheim, Midgard, Alfheim, and the upper levels of the DLC.

Once you reach a Tablet of Endeavour, press Circle to interact with it, and then press Square to suspend your game. After suspending your progress, you will be taken to the main menu, where you can either choose to resume the base game progress or close the God of War Ragnarok app on your PlayStation console.

It should be mentioned that the progress suspension only works until your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console is either active or in rest mode. If you shut the system down or do a reboot (either manually or due to system updates), the suspended progress will be forfeited, and you will have to start a fresh run upon starting the Valhalla DLC.

We do recommend using the "suspend progress" feature sparingly and only when needed. Also, it is highly recommended to complete a run if you reach the upper levels of Valhalla. Losing progress at the upper levels would mean having to fight through multiple waves of enemies, including a boss fight, again, before you can reach the same location.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.