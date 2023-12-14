How to defeat Modi in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

God of War Ragnarok recently received its first major expansion: Valhalla. It follows Kratos as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and rehabilitation, seeking to lay old demons to rest. This rogue-lite-esque mode features various bosses to battle against, with many familiar faces joining the fray.

One of these returning faces is Modi, whom players may remember during the events of God of War (2018). Thankfully, Modi is a rather easy foe to defeat, provided players don't fight recklessly. A breakdown of the fight and the general strategy followed will be explained in this article.

Note: Spoilers for God of War Ragnarok Valhalla will follow.

Beating Modi easily in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

Facing off against Modi in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla (Image via YouTube/VGS || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Modi reappears in the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC as part of an illusion created by the Hall. Interestingly, this illusory Modi is more fearsome than his original self. He can use a slew of abilities to dish out damage to Kratos during the fight, and avoiding these will be key to your victory in this particular God of War Ragnarok boss battle.

A breakdown of the important pointers in the fight is described below for reference.

Beware of Modi’s lightning strikes

Modi can stun Kratos (Image via YouTube/VGS || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Modi can wield lightning, much like during the events of God of War (2018). This time around, he can use ranged attacks that stun you. He can use a total of three major moves:

His first move involves shooting a beam of lightning at Kratos, which can slowly stun him over time. Players must press the Circle button rapidly to break free.

The second move has Modi summon a series of homing lightning bolts that slowly approach the Spartan. Make sure to dodge these attacks.

The third and final move is the most dangerous. Modi will hammer his shield, raining down lightning on the ground. Kratos will need to roll out of the way to avoid being hit. The hit zones will be marked by a red aura.

Keeping your cool and masterfully avoiding these attacks will keep Kratos from losing HP quickly.

Attack with all your might

Make sure to attack using the R3 button (Image via YouTube/VGS || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Players must keep up the onslaught, attacking Modi without mercy. Use every opening to dish out as much damage as you can during the fight. Chip away at his health until you stun him.

While stunned, press the R3 button to execute a counter to remove a large chunk of Modi’s HP.

Use all weapons in your arsenal, and counter/block when necessary

Using the Draupnir Spear recommended (Image via YouTube/VGS || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Use your arsenal wisely during the fight. A good weapon of choice is the Draupnir Spear, thanks to its homing capabilities. Using the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos in bursts is also recommended.

Additionally, counter and block Modi’s attacks as and when required. Parrying attacks will apply stun for a short duration, allowing you to deal more damage. Attacks marked with a red aura cannot be countered and must be dodged.

Finally, grab any dropped healing items during the fight to replenish your HP.

For more guides on God of War Ragnarok and Valhalla, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.