Can Shuuji be saved in Digimon Survive?

Digimon Survive is the long-awaited survival visual novel that takes place in the venerable Digimon universe. Though some fans may recall the franchise thanks to the myriad games and anime outings over the years, this game takes a much darker direction.

There's good and bad news regarding Digimon Survive and its characters' abilities to stay alive.

The bad news is that some characters have to die on the first playthrough. The good news is that a New Game + run can allow everyone to survive.

Readers, please note that some spoilers are ahead.

Saving Shuuji in Digimon Survive

Originally announced in 2018, this unique title is 70% visual novel and 30% turn-based tactical RPG. Some fans find that mixture distasteful, but this game was hotly anticipated by hardcore fans.

Like many offerings in the genre, the tone is grim, and death is very possible. Players must make some hard choices to get out alive.

The first run-through of this title will be a grim experience, depending on who users attach themselves to. Shuuji Kayama is one of the most likely characters to die on the first playthrough.

He takes something of a leadership position among the team, but his immensely high standards cause him to become cruel and violent. It's that harsh taskmaster persona that leads to his death when he loses his temper on Lopmon.

To save Shuuji in a New Game+ run, gamers will have to keep command of a few social relationships. Saving Shuuji actually requires saving someone else, i.e., to keep him alive, they will need Ryo to stick around.

Saving Ryo to save Shuuji in Digimon Survive

Ryo Tominaga is perhaps the most outspoken of the characters in Digimon Survive. Though things go poorly for him in the game's first playthrough, players can save him to ensure he solves the conflict with Shuuji.

How to save Ryo:

Users will need to build up a ton of affinity with Ryo to save him. Get the number in that heart above 30, or ideally to 40 or 45, to ensure his safety. To accomplish this, talk to him at every opportunity. If gamers have trouble building affinity, consider saving regularly before conversations with him, then going back to choose other options. If they can keep affinity with Ryo high, the group will intervene during his conflict with Haru. This will allow Ryo to survive and ensure that he's around to save Shuuji and everyone else.

When Shuuji begins attacking Lopmon in his anger, Ryo is the only one who can intervene and save the day. Ryo is the one kid with the guts to stand up and stop Shuuji. His actions prevent Lopmon from entering a dark evolution and save the entire group.

Digimon Survive is a title about building relationships and making choices. It may be tough to watch the characters suffer, but readers can get the happy ending they desire on the second playthrough.

