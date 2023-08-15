Can you skip the Flashpoint game mode in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2's latest season, Invasion, brings many major changes to the popular 5v5 multiplayer shooter. One of the biggest is the brand-new Flashpoint game mode. Put simply, it is a larger version of Control, where players must hold a series of locations around a large map. Considering the game mode makes its appearance in standard role queue for casual play, players may wish to avoid it. This is understandable since it can often get tedious, thanks to its repetitive and time-consuming nature.

Is there a way to skip or disable Flashpoint in Overwatch 2?

Unfortunately, there is no way to skip Flashpoint or turn it off. The mode is baked into the fundamental map rotations for Overwatch 2, so it is unavoidable. Players will stumble across this game mode while playing both role queue and open queue under casual play. As such, the only option they have is to leave the match and line up another one. This is fine for casual lobbies. But what about ranked?

Flashpoint is set to make its appearance for competitive play later this month on August 24, 2023. At least that is what the patch notes say. Despite that, some competitive players have been encountering flashpoint matches as well, including in the Mystery Heroes mode. Perhaps, this is an oversight on Blizzard Entertainment's part?

Whatever the case is, it feels too different to be mixed in with the standard match types. For one, several heroes and types (like snipers) are not really viable in Flashpoint due to its expansive open maps with multiple flanking spots. In other words, it will not appeal to everyone, and fans have already expressed their indifference towards the mode on the internet.

It really should receive its own discreet mode in Overwatch 2, just like Mystery Heroes has. It certainly feels more at home alongside the other arcade-esque modes like CTF. As to whether or not this will happen is up in the air. Fans could come around and warm up to the mode. If they do not, Blizzard Entertainment may choose to separate it.

How does the Flashpoint game mode work in Overwatch 2?

Expand Tweet

Flashpoint is a 5v5 game mode, just like the rest of the key modes in the game. Players will pick the team of their composition according to the role queue (or not if it is open queue) and navigate the maps to secure the target flashpoint. As of now, there are two maps for the Flashpoint game mode in Overwatch 2.

These are the beautiful Suravasa and the industrial New Junk City. Both feature large areas with plenty of corridors and contained spaces to fight in and through. There are a total of five flashpoints, and players must successfully defend three to win. This mode requires more strategy and communication than traditional skirmishes since players can be easily flanked from various sides.

It certainly has its moments, but as mentioned before, many heroes work out better for the mode than others. The Support hero Lucio is invaluable thanks to his speed boost AOE (area of effect) that makes it easier for the team to get around faster.

Overwatch 2's Season 6 Invasion is out across all platforms on both console and PC