Can players still use the no-name trick in Among Us?

Trending worldwide as of October 2020, Among Us is a game that people of any age can play. The escalating hype of Among Us is also leading fans to explore numerous versatile methods to conceal and mix-up their gameplay strategies.

Hence, they are always curious to explore new methods and strategies to confuse others. Recently, a no-name/blank name trick proved to be the most popular and successful method in Among Us. However, the developers, Innersloth, patched it, and there is no way to have an invisible name for characters in matches.

Another method still working in Among Us may not completely hide the name but partially allows the players to have a nearly invisible in-game name.

This article explains this alternative way and gives a detailed guide to use it in Among Us.

Alternative trick to get invisible character name in Among Us

This trick does not hide the character name but replaces it with a "." (dot). If a player tries to put in a full stop sign in the character name box in Among Us, it will show an error message, and the name will not be accepted. Listed below are the steps on how to apply this trick properly.

Steps to follow:

Users have to copy the link below, or click it to be redirected to another page.

Image via mTurbogamer

https://www.compart.com/en/unicode/U+318D

Image via mTurbogamer

They can tap and hold the red dot present in the box at the top-middle of the screen.

Players must hold the dot and copy it directly.

They can now run Among Us on the device.

Image via mTurbogamer

They have to tap on the character name box present at the top of the screen and paste the red dot.

It won't show any error, and the player can enter the lobby in Among Us.

Players can now enter the lobby with a single white dot placed on top of their character's head.

Image via mTurbogamer

This alternative trick is very nifty and handy for hiding in a particular spot in any of the three maps in Among Us. Players can viably use this trick, whether hiding in places to keep an eye on suspicious Crewmates or to kill unaware opponents as Impostors.