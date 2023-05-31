Can Wolf Link be summoned via amiibo in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Throughout the series' history, the Legend of Zelda franchise has undergone many innovations, improvements, and additions. The 2006 entry, The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess, introduced the Wolf Link concept. It is essentially a wolf form for the beloved protagonist Link and ties into the gameplay and combat. This furry rendition has not made an appearance until The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Players could summon an AI Wolf Link companion using an amiibo in the 2017 open-world action-adventure game.

Since many features made it over to the latest installment, it would not be unreasonable to assume it is a thing here as well. But is that really the case?

Unfortunately, Wolf Link is not available in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda Gif World @GifZelda



What did they do to Wolf Link When you scan Wolf Link amiibo in TotK, instead of getting Wolf Link like in BotW, you get a crap ton of meatWhat did they do to Wolf Link When you scan Wolf Link amiibo in TotK, instead of getting Wolf Link like in BotW, you get a crap ton of meatWhat did they do to Wolf Link 😢 https://t.co/gAbKwa8CpZ

Sadly, this feature is no longer available in the latest game. Scanning the Wolf Link amiibo in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom grants a bunch of meat. These can be used for cooking to create various dishes. This is ideal for those low on ingredients, but it is disappointing not to have a beast companion.

In the previous game, players could scan the Wolf Link amiibo to summon an AI-controlled partner in the game. He follows the human protagonist, Link, around the world and will aid players in both exploration and combat. When it comes to the latter, he attacks any enemies and animals nearby. He can also track down materials and items assigned to the Sheikah Sensor.

Lucky Somni 💜 Dream Merchant @LuckySomni One thing for Tears of the Kingdom:



GIVE ME WOLF LINK YOU COWARDS

The real best boi in botw One thing for Tears of the Kingdom:GIVE ME WOLF LINK YOU COWARDSThe real best boi in botw https://t.co/U1edfFXyga

However, the Wolf companion is not invulnerable. By default, Wolf Link has three hearts and uses the same health system as the human Link. He can take damage from foes as well as Sheikah bombs. If injured, he will look for nearby consumables to heal himself. Additionally, if players carried over the save data from Twilight Princess HD's Cave of Shadows dungeon, it will bring over hearts retained from that session.

But again, this decision makes sense to an extent. Tears of the Kingdom has introduced many new elements, including a new companion system for players to engage with. This allows Link to take many unique characters along with him on his journey to save Hyrule. The most notable examples are the Descendants of the Champions, each with unique abilities. However, more options should have been viable for players.

Perhaps this could be fixed in the future via patches or updates. For now, players will need to resort to other in-game companion options.

What are amiibos and which can be used with Tears of the Kingdom?

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK This Link (Tears of the Kingdom) #amiibo , modelled here by series producer Eiji Aonuma and the game's director Hidemaro Fujibayashi, is now available! This Link (Tears of the Kingdom) #amiibo, modelled here by series producer Eiji Aonuma and the game's director Hidemaro Fujibayashi, is now available! https://t.co/Rp5kk430mL

Amiibos are figurines from Nintendo. They represent characters across the Japanese game publisher's iconic set of franchises. From the Legend of Zelda and Super Mario to Fire Emblem and Metroid, there are many figurines across each IP. All of them are compatible with the game and grant random items. However, it is the Legend of Zelda ones that offers unique rewards.

Here are the following Zelda-related amiibos that can be used:

Link (Legend of Zelda)

Link (Link's Awakening)

Link (Ocarina of Time)

Link (Majora's Mask)

Link (Twilight Princess)

Link (Skyward Sword)

Link (Super Smash Bros)

Link Archer (Breath of the Wild)

Link Rider (Breath of the Wild)

Link (Tears of the Kingdom)

Toon Link (Wind Waker)

Toon Link (Super Smash Bros)

Young Link (Super Smash Bros)

Urbosa (Breath of the Wild)

Mipha (Breath of the Wild)

Revali (Breath of the Wild)

Daruk (Breath of the Wild)

Sheik (Super Smash Bros)

Zelda (Breath of the Wild)

Zelda (Super Smash Bros)

Zelda (Wind Waker)

Zelda and Loftwing (Skyward Sword)

Bokoblin (Breath of the Wild)

Guardian (Breath of the Wild)

Ganondorf (Super Smash Bros)

