Cancel culture comes for PewDiePie after his move to VTube, Twitter critiques his decision

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, probably the most popular YouTuber on the planet, has finally joined VTube. But, the cancel culture followed him to that platform as well.
He did a reverse face reveal with a virtual model that his fans selected for him, but, a section of the VTube community apparently wasn't pleased with him moving to the platform.
The internet didn't take too kindly to his move. People weren't really happy with his move because the community seemingly felt that his fans were an edgy group of people and that they would now clutter the VTube community as well.
Twitter tries to cancel PewDiePie after he joins VTube
Given the fact that now PewDiePie is a part of the VTuber scene, the platform is going to get more traction because of the fact that he's very popular. He's sure to draw a massive crowd wherever he goes, thereby resulting in the growth of the platform.
A section of the VTube community called out PewDiePie on his past racial comments and levied a lot of allegations against the Swedish YouTuber, while also labelling him a white supremacist
Although his recent VTube move may have been a temporary one, the VTube community was offended nevertheless. From there, the matter has escalated, with a lot of VTubers calling him out and requesting other VTubers to unfollow him.
Another VTuber goes on to comment that the VTube community was portraying a behaviour equivalent to "unnecessary gatekeeping" and that everyone was responsible for their own content.
The general idea is that fans of a particular creator stick to that creator itself, and they don't really affect the community at large.
People also went on to say that PewDiePie should be allowed to do his own thing. It was said that all the hate towards him was totally unnecessary, and that it was because of things that aren't relevant anymore. A section of the VTube community reacted in the exact same way when Imane "Pokimane" Anys joined the platform as well.
Overall, most people have been supportive of PewDiePie making a move to VTube, despite the fact that it is a temporary one.
PewDiePie's VTube debut has already had a rocky start because of the sheer amount of hate he's receiving. Although it may not affect him that much, it remains to be seen how long this current debate lasts. At the end of the day, how he chooses to address this entire topic is something that only time will tell.Published 29 Jan 2021, 00:01 IST