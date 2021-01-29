Cancel culture comes for PewDiePie after his move to VTube, Twitter critiques his decision

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, probably the most popular YouTuber on the planet, has finally joined VTube. But, the cancel culture followed him to that platform as well.

He did a reverse face reveal with a virtual model that his fans selected for him, but, a section of the VTube community apparently wasn't pleased with him moving to the platform.

The internet didn't take too kindly to his move. People weren't really happy with his move because the community seemingly felt that his fans were an edgy group of people and that they would now clutter the VTube community as well.

Amazing how quickly vtube is going to turn from a culturally distinct, friendly, and interesting streaming medium to just another toxic gamer thing. Let's hope Pewdiepie gets bored quickly. — KyleR9173 ☭⚑ (@KyleR9173) January 25, 2021

Honestly the one thing I was super worried about was "this vtuber thing is going to be adopted by racists and the novelty won't be pure anymore" — E(ldritch)-Girl 💜 🔞 🏳️‍⚧️ (@critical_kitcat) January 25, 2021

Twitter tries to cancel PewDiePie after he joins VTube

GUESS WHO’S CANCELLED: Pewdiepie getting backlash after doing a reverse face reveal and becoming Vtuber. Some expressed concern over what effect it could have on Vtuber community saying “do you really want edgy audience alongside of all the white supremacists in the audience.” pic.twitter.com/lvt29elQ97 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021

Given the fact that now PewDiePie is a part of the VTuber scene, the platform is going to get more traction because of the fact that he's very popular. He's sure to draw a massive crowd wherever he goes, thereby resulting in the growth of the platform.

If you are anything but ecstatic that PewDiePie has a Vtuber model you're on crack. One of the single most influential people online has just acknowledged that what we Vtubers do every day is something that is good- and worth showing to over 100m followers. — wurmz | ENVtuber (@wrmzlfe) January 26, 2021

All of these teens trying to ask me how P*wd**p*e is a white supremacist and try to get me to debate them lol



Kids, that would be like me debating my 14 yr old sister that I helped raise. I know for a fact that nearly all of you don’t know what white supremacy is — Reikan ☯️🏳️‍⚧️💙 ENVTuber (@CriticalReikan) January 26, 2021

A section of the VTube community called out PewDiePie on his past racial comments and levied a lot of allegations against the Swedish YouTuber, while also labelling him a white supremacist

Although his recent VTube move may have been a temporary one, the VTube community was offended nevertheless. From there, the matter has escalated, with a lot of VTubers calling him out and requesting other VTubers to unfollow him.

Oh disgusting... No white supremacists allowed!! 👿 — Aurora Valentina 悪魔女アウローラ 😈 ENVTuber (@AkumajoAurora) January 25, 2021

Another VTuber goes on to comment that the VTube community was portraying a behaviour equivalent to "unnecessary gatekeeping" and that everyone was responsible for their own content.

People are afraid of poor representation, which is kind of ridiculous imo. You represent your own content. It was the same issue that happened with poki (or similar). if you like someone or don't, It would be cool if we could have left unnecessary gatekeeping in 2020. — Wight【ENVtuber】 (@WaifuWight) January 26, 2021

The general idea is that fans of a particular creator stick to that creator itself, and they don't really affect the community at large.

Any of the larger names that have dipped into vtubing have not (as far as I’ve seen) had an impact in terms of their fans. Their fans are fans of them and seem to just stick to the creator. Opinion of him or his fans is it’s own thing ofc, but I don’t think that would happen. — Wight【ENVtuber】 (@WaifuWight) January 27, 2021

People also went on to say that PewDiePie should be allowed to do his own thing. It was said that all the hate towards him was totally unnecessary, and that it was because of things that aren't relevant anymore. A section of the VTube community reacted in the exact same way when Imane "Pokimane" Anys joined the platform as well.

Man, why can't the ENVTuber community let Pewdiepie do whatever he wants to do for entertainment?

Why cry and complain and bring up some accusations and old stuff that isn't relavent anymore.

I swear the community is making me rethink about being a Vtuber if they keep whining https://t.co/xspHJlrm8C — SomegEgy 🧟🦁🦊🐶🐺🐿️💀🐉🍙🔮 (@SimpWguy) January 26, 2021

Overall, most people have been supportive of PewDiePie making a move to VTube, despite the fact that it is a temporary one.

vtuber gatekeepers are trying to cancel pewdiepie for trying it out and i just find that very annoying. — 🗻🗻zekrezi 🗻🗻 (@zekrezi) January 25, 2021

Pewdiepie (Felix) doing vtubing?

I don’t see anything wrong. 😌

I am into Vtubers since 2017 but give the man a good time to popularize the trend, part-time or not. He is the great face of individual creators anyway. No shill.#VTuber — Von C./Taniba: Read Chapter 20 (AGAIN!) (@TinBoy752) January 27, 2021

Yo lmao I am in the vtuber community and I fully support pewdiepie becoming a vtuber idk what's up with the other people tho — Crippling addicted to v-tubers (@rippppppppppp22) January 26, 2021

PewDiePie's VTube debut has already had a rocky start because of the sheer amount of hate he's receiving. Although it may not affect him that much, it remains to be seen how long this current debate lasts. At the end of the day, how he chooses to address this entire topic is something that only time will tell.