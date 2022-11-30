Candance in Genshin Impact: Builds, team role, and best weapons

Candace is a 4-star Hydro unit that was added to Genshin Impact alongside update 3.1. She is one of those niche characters who fill one specific role but loses their value for anything beyond that.

The following is a brief guide that covers her builds, and her team role so that players can use her most optimally. This build is entirely based on the units and artifacts currently available in the game and does not consider any leaked equipment that might be released in the future.

Apart from that, the guide also contains options for free-to-play gamers and whales. Hence, Genshin Impact players do not have to worry about variety regarding the builds mentioned here.

Details regarding Candace's builds in Genshin Impact

Team role

Candace is a support unit in Genshin Impact. Her damage and sub-DPS potential are subpar, and fans are highly recommended not to try to go that way.

Regarding support, Candace primarily works as a buffer for the entire team. She can enhance the Elemental Damage dealt with through regular attacks for the entire team by a significant amount.

However, there is a minor issue with this buff that she provides. Candace infuses the party members with Hydro. In other words, once her Elemental Burst is used, the rest of the party members should ideally deal Hydro damage using regular attacks.

This should mean that someone like Hu Tao should proc vaporize with ease. Unfortunately, that does not happen because once Hu Tao uses her E ability, she overwrites Candace's Hydro infusion. Hence, the buff becomes useless.

Hence, Candace's buff can only work with characters who can naturally deal Hydro damage through regular attacks. Apart from that, this infusion only works for the sword, polearm, and claymore users.

This means that there are only two units in the entire game that can function adequately with Candace. One of them is Cyno, whose Electro regular attacks do not overwrite Candace's Hydro infusion. The second is Kamisato Ayato, who deals Hydro damage through normal attacks, and thus, the overwriting issue is gone.

Builds

In terms of builds, the most optimal that players can go for is a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige set. The stats that players should be aiming for in every piece are provided in the table below:

Candace Build Main Stat Sub Stat Feather Attack (Fixed) HP, ER, CR, CD Flower HP (Fixed) ER, CR, CD Sands Energy Recharge or HP% ER, CR, CD Circlet HP% ER, CR, CD Goblet HP% ER, CR, CD Note: ER: Energy RechargeCR: Crit RateCD: Crit Damage

Since Candace relies on HP scaling, it is essential that players stack as much of it as possible in Genshin Impact. In the Goblet case, players can also go for Hydro Damage Bonus if they want Candace's Burst to deal more damage. However, as a support, HP% will be the best choice.

Weapons

In terms of weapons, The Catch is probably the best as its passive is quite good and provides Energy Recharge as a sub-stat. However, if players are looking for a 5-star option, then Skyward Spine should be good, or even Staff of Homa.

Hence, in terms of builds, Candace is straightforwardly developed in Genshin Impact. The only issue with her is that she is very niche and works with only a handful of units. Regarding versatility, Candace is probably one of the worst choices players can go for in any given scenario.

