Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance starting time, server downtime, and update date

Genshin Impact 3.3 is roughly a week away from being released officially with added content, characters, and events. Bringing in one of the most-awaited playable characters in the game, Wanderer is all set to get added to the roster alongside new quests. HoYoverse has also scheduled a new permanent game mode called Genius Invocation.

Typically, there is maintenance scheduled before all of this falls into place. Similar to multiple updates previously, the company will take down the official servers to run maintenance, which will go on supposedly for five hours. Judging from previous entries, the servers will go offline at 6:00 am (UTC +8), the same time as the maintenance start.

The official release date for Genshin Impact 3.3 is December 7. However, things might get confusing for some players in different time zones, as the date might differ based on region. The following article breaks down the maintenance downtime for all zones and updated release dates.

Release date, time, and maintenance downtime for Genshin Impact 3.3 (2022)

Alongside Wanderer, Genshin Impact 3.3 will also introduce another new Anemo character called Faruzan. Both have been announced for the first phase of the update, with Arataki Itto being in a rerun. For the second phase, Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato will be featured on their respective banners.

With so much in store for the future, HoYoverse's maintenance downtime will compensate players in the form of 600 Primogems. In case of any confusion regarding the downtime in significant regions, the following list should clear things up:

India: 3:30 am to 8:30 am (December 7)

Philipines: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (December 7)

China: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (December 7)

UK: 11:00 pm (December 6) to 4:00 am (December 7)

Japan: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (December 7)

Korea: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (December 7)

Hence, the maintenance downtime and dates for all time zones are as follows:

PDT (UTC -7): 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (December 6)

MDT (UTC -6): 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (December 6)

CDT (UTC -5): 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (December 6)

EDT (UTC -4): 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm (December 6)

BST (UTC +1): 11:00 pm (December 6) to 4:00 am (December 7)

CEST (UTC +2): 12:00 am to 5:00 am (December 7)

MSK (UTC +3): 1:00 am to 6:00 am (December 7)

IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 am to 8:30 am (December 7)

CST (UTC +8): 6:00 am to 11:00 am (December 7)

JST (UTC +9): 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (December 7)

NZST (UTC +12): 10:00 am to 3:00 pm (December 7)

Players should note that Genshin Impact v3.3 will run for 21 days per phase, unlike the previous entries in Sumeru. Hence, the first phase will run from December 7 to 28, and the second phase will pick up from then until January 18, 2023.

Wanderer as shown in the Genshin Impact 3.3 Livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Pre-installation will be made available a couple of days before the update goes live, which is recommended for everyone. Doing so will ensure a quick installation time after the update goes live on December 7. Lastly, everyone needs to be Adventure Rank 5 or above to obtain the compensation Primogems.

