Genshin Impact 3.3 update time and date for Asia, America and Europe

Genshin Impact fans looking forward to the release of the game's 3.3 update won't have to wait much longer, as the game's next big update is set to arrive in just a few days. This update will bring new characters, events, a brand-new game mode and more, giving players tons to look forward to when it releases. This update is also set to finally allow players to add Wanderer to their teams, with many having anticipated his release since the 1.1 update.

Fans can find out when the 3.3 update will launch around the world here.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Update release date and time

The Genshin Impact 3.3 update is set to release on December 7th, so players won't have to wait long for the new version. The new version of the game will go live at 11:00 PM (UTC-5), while other locations around the world will receive the update at the same time:

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 PM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 PM

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 AM

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 AM

Chinese Standard Time: 11:00 AM

Due to timezone differences, fans will need to keep an eye on the clock to ensure they are ready when the update is released. Players can also use this helpful countdown, which will tick to the expected release of the update around the world regardless of the timezones:

The 3.3 update will include the release of Wanderer, the new form of Scaramouche, who will make his debut as a playable character. Wanderer has been highly anticipated, and he will be released as a powerful Anemo main DPS option with unique abilities that can shred through enemies. Through his Elemental Skill, he will also gain the ability to fly, allowing players to easily traverse tricky areas.

Several events are planned for the 3.3 update, including one centered on the game's new trading card permanent game mode. This Genius Invokation game mode will allow players to create and collect their ppersonalizeddecks before using them to battle in difficult PVE NPC matches or against their fellow players in friendly PVP matches. Fans will want to take advantage of the event because it will reward them with a large number of cards and experience points.

Plenty of other big additions are coming during the Genshin Impact 3.3 update, and fans will want to ensure they are online as soon as it debuts if they want to summon Wanderer once he is released.

With this update also looking to include some incredible reruns featuring characters like Arataki Itto and Raiden Shogun, along with the debut of new 4-stars like Faruzan, players will want to hold onto their Primogems until December 7th arrives.

Genshin Impact 3.3's release is set to arrive in just a few more days, and players will be able to summon brand-new characters and complete a ton of new content.

Poll : 0 votes