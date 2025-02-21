Cantarella VA in Wuthering Waves: Official Japanese voice actor and notable roles

Cantarella will be released in the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update, and based on the After the Overture Story Trailer, she will likely play a major role in the main storyline. Ahead of her release, the official Japanese X account of the action RPG title has also revealed that her Japanese voice actor will be Mai Nakahara, a popular artist who has worked on several fan-favorite anime and video game characters over the years.

This article will briefly cover Cantarella's official Japanese voice actor in Wuthering Waves and list some of her other notable roles.

Cantarella's Japanese voice actor in Wuthering Waves revealed

According to the official post on Wuthering Waves' Japanese X account, Cantarella's voice actor in the Japanese language is Mai Nakahara. She is one of the more experienced seiyuu in the anime industry, and has voiced a decent number of popular characters. Some of Mai Nakahara's notable roles in anime include:

Nagisa Aoi in Strawberry Panic

in Strawberry Panic Rena Ryūgū in Higurashi - When They Cry

in Higurashi - When They Cry Nagisa Furukawa in Clannad and Clannad After Story

in Clannad and Clannad After Story Kanaru Morimoto in Persona: Trinity Soul

in Persona: Trinity Soul Kagura Shishido in The Girl Who Leapt Through Space

in The Girl Who Leapt Through Space Juvia Lockser in Fairy Tail

in Fairy Tail Haruna Niekawa in Durarara!! series

in Durarara!! series Nanami Yasuri in Katanagiri

in Katanagiri Haruno Yukinoshita in My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected

in My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected Suzune Ichihara in The Irregular at Magic High School

in The Irregular at Magic High School Yuka Okitsu and Mei Nakahara in Shirobako

and in Shirobako Karen Kirishima in Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches

in Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches Megumi Fujita in Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto

in Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto Akagi in Azur Lane

in Azur Lane Astraea in DanMachi

in DanMachi Bulma in Dragon Ball Daima

Here are some of Mai Nakahara's roles in video games

Seele in Honkai: Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3rd

in Honkai: Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3rd Estellise Sidos Heurassein in Tales of Vesperia

in Tales of Vesperia Gayne and Europa in Granblue Fantasy

and in Granblue Fantasy Blaze in Arknights

in Arknights Hiyori Tsuchinaga in Blue Archive

in Blue Archive Morgan in Tears to Tiara

in Tears to Tiara 9A-91 in Girls' Frontline

in Girls' Frontline Lady of the Fount in Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster

in Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Mana in Another Eden

Also read: Cantarella's idle and gacha animations leaked

More on Cantarella

Following her drip marketing, Kuro Games has also confirmed that Cantarella is a Havoc Resonator. Furthermore, her weapon of choice is a Rectifier. That said, there's currently no information on her signature weapon, so Rovers must wait until the next official livestream for more information on the said weapon and Cantarella's gameplay.

Cantarella is also expected to be featured on the first phase banners since she is the first and only character revealed for version 2.2.

