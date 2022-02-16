Capcom has now developed an online Resident Evil museum to provide information about the series' history

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise, and it appears that fans will be rewarded with more nostalgic glances back at the series' past far beyond 2022.

This isn't surprising, given that RE is one of Capcom's most popular series, with adaptations in a range of media.

Resident Evil has created a plethora of mainstream and spin-off titles, as well as some that might be classified as either, throughout the previous two decades. As a result, the RE museum includes many titles to explore.

The virtual museum is now open for fans, according to Capcom's official Resident Evil web page

RESIDENT EVIL /バイオハザード PORTAL Official @REBHPortal



First of all, it's the first memorable masterpiece!

I still remember clearly, 25 years later, how scary it was to see the first zombie turn around...



Check out the history of the Resident Evil series #REBHFun

game.capcom.com/residentevil/e… "History" is now available!First of all, it's the first memorable masterpiece!I still remember clearly, 25 years later, how scary it was to see the first zombie turn around...Check out the history of the Resident Evil series #ResidentEvil

The virtual museum presently has displays on RE 1-3 and Zero, containing behind-the-scenes footage and never-seen-before artwork. Character models and concept art are included in this new artwork, but gamers will need to check in with a Capcom ID to see it.

As a teaser, one of the most remembered sequences from the first RE game appears in the Twitter post referring to the virtual museum. The moment in question is a close-up on the face of a single zombie as it peers over its shoulder toward the player.

Although the concept art in the tweet differs from the finished sequence in several ways, it's still recognized as the same zombie. This sequence in the game served to create the tone for Spencer Mansion's creepy atmosphere.

It was recorded in survival horror history when the player encounters their first zombie within the building.

Where's Barry @WheresBarryB Capcom just released a bunch of new stuff on their website for RE 0,1,2,3. Here's some art from RE1: #ResidentEvil Capcom just released a bunch of new stuff on their website for RE 0,1,2,3. Here's some art from RE1: #ResidentEvil https://t.co/onoMrTojYf

In the future, the online RE museum will most likely be expanded to include exhibitions on some of the franchise's other 24 titles.

It might also include aspects from the franchise's multimedia entries, such as RE: Welcome To Raccoon City, the classic films, and the future live-action Netflix series.

A teaser on the website already suggests that further information will be published on February 22. The four games now on display are grouped under the title "Umbrella: The Tragedy," probably because they all take place in a similar setting over a short period.

Whether or not Umbrella is involved in future RE titles, they may be classified under various headings.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha