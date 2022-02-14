Leaks suggest Capcom's Countdown teaser hints at a possible Resident Evil 4 Remake reveal soon

Judging by a new website created today by Capcom, the Japanese publisher is expected to announce something fresh later this week.

At the time of writing, the teaser website has a countdown that will expire in 6 days and 19 hours. Surprisingly, the countdown appears to match this year's Capcom Pro Tour Season Final, indicating that this new disclosure will most likely be tied to the Street Fighter series.

The company may have more surprises in store for us this week than just a new Street Fighter unveiling. The official Twitter account for Resident Evil is also hinting at something for tomorrow, February 15, at 4 p.m. JST. This might be connected to the widely anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake, which is expected to be unveiled soon.

Capcom might announce Resident Evil 4 Remake soon

It seems that this was the reason why all the staff around me worked busy lately. There's something going on tomorrow at 4PM(JST), so we hope you all enjoy it!

According to a FanByte report, the publisher is already considering how to adapt Resident Evil 4 Remake to modern hardware. The developers are also reportedly considering giving several supporting characters larger roles in the remake, according to FanByte.

M-Two, a gaming company made up of ex-Capcom and ex-Platinum Games developers are said to be helming the new remake. M-Two worked on the franchise's remake of the third game and is claimed to have started the project after the conclusion of Resident Evil 2 Remake's production.

Due to a tiny adjustment in the development timeframe, it looks that the publisher will not be releasing a 1:1 copy of the original game. Instead of coming to Ganado Village during the day, Leon S. Kennedy will now arrive at night, increasing the spook factor. This implies that other aspects of the game will be altered as well.

The leak states that the publisher is drawing inspiration from cut demos of the original game to drive in the horror element, so the change isn't random. Players will have to wait till the game is officially confirmed to see how different it will be.

Since the publisher released remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, there have been calls to remake the popular horror classic RE4, which was released in 2005 and has since received multiple ports and HD remasters.

