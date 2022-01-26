3 reasons why players should play Resident Evil 4 HD Project

The iconic game Resident Evil 4 has undergone various ports and re-releases over the years, from the inclusion of motion controls to, more recently, VR. After years of work by a group of enthusiasts committed to giving Resident Evil 4 a genuine HD remake, the project has finally arrived with a trailer and a potential release date.

The official HD version of this game isn't as good as it might be, according to most RE (Resident Evil) fans. The HD Project mod seeks to offer the complete upgrade that Capcom's HD version lacked, and its designers have certainly gone to extraordinary lengths to achieve that goal.

The HD Project changes almost all of the graphics in the game's three major areas of the hamlet, the castle, and the island. Furthermore, smaller modifications were implemented, such as the addition of real-time lighting effects to torches and blazing arrows, as well as the replacement of low-poly Ganado 3D models in the game's cutscenes with high-res equivalents.

3 reasons why every survival horror fan should play the Resident Evil 4 HD Project Mod

The fan-made Resident Evil 4 HD Project's long-awaited release date has finally arrived, with the project's creators setting February 2, 2022 as the fated day. Fortunately, the mod is compatible with the Ultimate HD Edition's Steam release from 2014.

1) Improved Game Modes

Comparison between original and HD Project (Image via re4hd.com)

The mod not only improves the story, but also refines a plethora of supplementary parts of the game. The Mercenaries minigame, as well as both side missions featuring Ada Wong, Assignment Ada and Separate Ways, have all received significant updates.

Both the Ada bonus games and The Mercenaries minigame were notably omitted from Resident Evil 4 VR when it debuted last autumn, but Capcom has now stated that the latter game option will arrive in 2022.

2) Perfect for beginners

This HD Project is perfect for the beginners (Image via re4hd.com)

The HD Project mod is ideal for those who haven't played the original Resident Evil 4 yet. Players will take on the role of Leon. S Kennedy, a federal agent assigned to search for the President's missing daughter in a remote corner of Europe.

RE4 can be enjoyed by players who have never played any of the previous games in the series. It doesn't play in the same way, and the storyline isn't as powerful as in previous games.

Beginners are sure to enjoy the current version of the Resident Evil 4 HD Project, which primarily includes several graphic enhancements for the main campaign, Separate Ways, Assignment Ada, Mercenaries, and more.

3) HD Gameplay

The game's improved textures with the HD Project mod (Image via re4hd.com)

The project will contain the ability to disable film grain, adjustable FoV, a fix for ultrawide resolutions, full HD movies, and the ability to enable the original depth of field blurring effect present in the original Gamecube/Wii versions, among other things, all of which will significantly improve the game's overall feel and look.

Additionally, full HD videos are now available within the game. For SFD video files, the game will allocate extra RAM and correctly scale its resolution display over its basic 512 x 336 resolution. The game's HD Project is a mod that uses original real-world sources to totally recreate the game's older graphics. It also fixes texture mapping and 3D modeling difficulties, as well as transforming flat items into full 3D models. For now, excited Resident Evil fans will have to patiently wait until the mod's release.

Edited by Atul S