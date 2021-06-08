Capcom officially announces their games lineup for E3 2021 showcase

Capcom officially announced the lineup of games for their E3 2021 showcase. The Capcom presentation at E3 is scheduled for 2:30 pm PDT on June 14, 2021, which translates to 3:00 am Indian Standard Time the next day.

Capcom officially announced their showcase lineup to consist of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and Resident Evil Village. Since the wording of their tweet does not indicate the list being exhaustive, there is potential for other titles to make surprise appearances in their showcase at E3 2021’s stage.

The Japanese publisher has been a long-standing figure in the global video games market. Recent years have seen Capcom flourish more and more with great sales figures and critical receptions on Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Dragon’s Dogma and even Ace Attorney titles.

After Resident Evil Village’s successful launch on May 7, 2021, fans are awaiting more content for the title. Undoubtedly, Capcom announcing an expansion pack or DLC for RE Village will surely delight fans of the survival horror series.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is a duology collection consisting of The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve. It is slated for release on July 27, 2021 on PC, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Players can immerse themselves in a dramatic yet charming and witty world of evidence-gathering, deduction, and courtroom battles, with this double-pack of the adventures of rookie lawyer Ryunosuke.

Monster Hunter Series 2: Wings of Ruin is set to be released worldwide on Nintendo Switch on July 9, 2021. This story-based RPG of the long-standing franchise received a new trailer on the Monster Hunter Digital Event on May 26, 2021.

Monster Hunter Rise got it’s Update 3.0 on May 27, 2021. It remains to be seen whether Capcom at E3 will talk about any expansion packs for Monster Hunter Rise. While that could be epic, a more pragmatic expectation would be Capcom’s content roadmap for Monster Hunter Rise going forward, and crossover content between MH Rise and MH Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Besides the four titles mentioned above, it would be undeniably amazing if Capcom showcases other highly anticipated titles like Dragon’s Dogma 2, Mega Man or Pragmata at E3 2021.

